It’s a sunny, 75-degree morning in August as Carl Glassford prepares to float his kayak from Cambridge to Rockdale.
He puts in at the Water Street Bridge in Cambridge and begins to paddle into CamRock County Park.
Koshkonong Creek, between Cambridge and Rockdale, is a popular route that draws local residents, state-wide paddlers, and paddling organizations like the Mad City Paddlers.
“There’s a lot of nature out there that you discover, you don’t have to paddle hard. You just glide through,” Glassford says as the sun filters through a canopy of cottonwoods that stretch from the banks to the center of the roughly 20-foot-wide waterway.
“Cambridge is really trying to tie into recreational resources and the natural resources around it,” said Dane County Parks Director Darren Marsh. “It’s a great amenity to have.”
There is a long history of paddling on the Koshkonong.
Georgia Gomez-Ibanez, a Cambridge resident and conservationist, said she’s heard tell of residents on Pleasant Street seeing Native Americans paddling up the creek with canoes full of rice from Lake Koshkonong.
‘Shoot the Dam’
Steve Smithback, who lived in Rockdale in his youth, remembers piloting a canoe on the overflowing Rockdale dam. The dam was removed in 2000 and the millpond behind it drained, with the original channel since restored. The dam and a mill there had been in place for about 150 years.
“We’d call it ‘shoot the dam,’” Smithback said. “When the water got so full it would just come over.”
Smithback said his friends would sometimes create overflow themselves.
“We’d block the dam with two-by-twelves...The creek would raise about a foot, and then we’d open it up and go down the creek on rapids, in boats or canoes. It was a good time,” Smithback said.
“There were a couple of years where they did canoe races,” Cambridge resident Vicki Engelstad recalls.
On the August morning he put in at Cambridge, Glassford followed the creek as it flowed for two miles behind the backyards of private properties and through CamRock County Park, under bridges and near hiking trails, until reaching Rockdale.
Paddlers can also exit the creek at Hoopen Road in Rockdale, or paddle even further toward Lake Koshkonong.
Blockages
About 20 minutes into his journey, Glassford came upon a series of s-curves, created by fallen logs and brush, that left about a 6-to-8 foot gap to pass through.
He went on to navigate through.
Avoiding hang-ups on the creek, and keeping it healthy, are concerns for local paddlers. Keeping the waterway clear falls on volunteers.
Paula Capacio, of Cambridge, has been paddling since childhood, and now leads kayak trips down Koshkonong Creek with the Mad City Paddlers, a Madison recreational paddling group.
She was one of three volunteers who worked to clear the two-mile stretch of brush and fallen debris from Cambridge to Rockdale in June.
“If you want to grow your sport, you want to make it somewhat pleasurable for others,” Capacio said. It comes from “my love of paddling, and wanting to share that with others.”
While companions stand in the creek with chainsaws and waders, cutting brush and fallen logs, Capacio collects debris and pulls it to shore, above the line where water sweeps it away.
“It’s wet, it’s muddy, the bugs are usually bad,” Capacio said. Volunteers “stop at Rockdale Bar and Grill usually have a snack and a beverage, celebrate the work done.”
It’s a sight to see, Glassford said, operating a chainsaw in a moving river.
“If you put a blade in the water, it shoots a trail of water all the way up,” he said.
Steve Falter is the founder of Capitol Water Trails, a non-profit organization that cleans up rivers in Dane County, educates people on the best ways to maintain waterways, and consults nationwide.
Capitol Water Trails helped eliminate two major blockages on Koshkonong Creek this summer, on farmland near Cottage Grove, to alleviate flooding, Falter said.
Falter said there’s a science to what stays and what goes. The rural stretches of the creek above Rockdale have almost entirely been straightened and rechanneled over the past century. It was straightened through downtown Cambridge in 1955.
“If you take everything out, you’re just making a ditch and not much lives in a ditch,” Falter said.
“A lot more environmental to it than just making a path for a paddler to go through,” Falter said. “While we want to make rivers passable, we don’t want to make them devoid of woods.”
“You want the nature of the water, the rusticness,” Capacio agreed.
Clearing the creek for paddlers has added benefits, not only keeps the route safer, but helps fish populations, increases insect spawning, promotes wildlife and helps prevent flooding.
Wildlife
Along its 54 miles, the creek is populated with carp, minnows and other tolerant species of fish. Wildlife ranges from wood ducks, to Canadian geese, great blue herons, kingfishers, muskrats and snapping turtles.
As Glassford floated through CamRock County Park, he got within 10 feet of a Great Blue Heron standing long-legged on a log. The bird took off as Glassford approached.
“The Great Blue Heron is kind of common to this area, but it’s always amazing to see those,” he said.
“From a wildlife perspective, we are seeing things that indicate that its getting a little healthier,” Capacio agreed.
Capitol Water Trails has done many cleaning trips on the creek, but none between Cambridge and Rockdale in the last few years, Falter said.
“You have to have a local interest. People aren’t going to come from 70 miles away to clear your river,” Falter said.
Counties “generally don’t clear for recreation. It’s more flood control and things like that,” Falter said.
“It’s not the Dane County Parks or anything like that that’s initiating the clearing. It’s paddlers,” Capacio agreed.
Janice Redford, a member of the nonprofit group Friends of CamRock Park, said the Friends group has planted prairie seeds in the former millpond area and organizes a biannual creek cleanup through CamRock County Park, removing fallen trees and other debris. It’s gotten some help in that effort from MadCity Paddlers and another group, the River Alliance, she said.
Redford, an avid paddler, says she typically doesn’t go farther than Rockdale.
Between there and Busseyville, where the creek empties into Lake Koshkonong, “you can’t get through; there’s trees down all the way,” Redford said.
“I wish we had the resources,” to do regular maintenance, Marsh responded. “We really depend on volunteers.”
Elsewhere in the watershed, private property owners with an interest in paddling are working to keep their individual stretches clear.
Randy Zakowski owns a farm northwest of Deerfield, that contains an 1840s barn and nearly a mile-long stretch of creek. An avid kayaker, he’s worked to clear his stretch that he calls “a beautiful water trail.”
Zakowski has removed trees all along his stretch and planted, among other things, canary grass along the banks to stem erosion.
Zakowski said he keeps his stretch “pretty clean. I figure it’s my responsibility to do that,” he said.
I don’t like [the debris] in there. It causes problems all the way down the whole system,” Zakowski said. “I can’t change the whole creek, but I can help my neighbors out.”
Zakowski said he’s tried paddling below Rockdale and found that stretch to be “horrible...just loaded with trees. I couldn’t tell where I was half the time, whether I was on the main riverbed or an offshoot of it,” he said.
Zakowski said the best local stretch for paddlers “ really is from Cambridge to Rockdale; there are some little rapids in there its all cleaned up, people are making an effort (to keep it clear). It’s a very pretty spot, easy to get in, easy to get out, with parks at both ends.”
But other area property owners, like Dan Kelly, who owns a farm just downstream from Zakowski, aren’t as interested in accommodating paddlers.
Clearing the trees that have fallen into his stretch in the Town of Deerfield simply hasn’t been a priority, says Kelly.
“If somebody says they want this to be able to take a canoe down it, well then somebody else is going to have to pay for it. I’m not going to pay for it. I don’t really care if a canoe can go down through there or not,” Kelly said.
The heavy rainfall and intense flooding the last few years have taken their toll, Falter said.
“We’ve had storms and severe warnings and high winds and everything,” Glassford said. “With as much overhead cover as there is...it’s bound to get clogged up.”
Marsh agreed that “there’s constant trees coming down. It may be clear for a good portion of the season and then a storm comes through.”
The first time Glassford paddled Koshkonong Creek, he and a partner ran into 17 obstructions they had to navigate around or get out of their boats to avoid. He said it’s gotten better.
“It’s by far not the worst stream in Dane County, but with a little help it could be improved greatly,” Falter said.
