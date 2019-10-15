One week after nearly knocking off Marshall, the Cambridge Blue Jays failed to overcome a slow start against Belleville.
The Blue Jays have been approaching a breakthrough multiple time this fall, but a 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 loss to Belleville in Capitol South play at Cambridge High School was a setback on Tuesday, October 8.
“We’ve been getting better and better and knocking on the door of winning one of these matches. I thought the Belleville match was a disappointing one for us to lose,” Cambridge coach Brett Anderson said. “I think Belleville was more focused on winning that we were. They came out strong and we could never get our footing. Belleville really came out with a mission.”
Gracie Korth led the Blue Jays with seven kills and 10 digs. Summer Hausz added five kills and Maya Holzueter had three to round out the offense.
“Our situational awareness and volleyball knowledge have gotten way better throughout the season,” Anderson said. “We’ve really gotten better when we’re in system, but also when we get out of system, we’ve gotten better at understanding where we need to react and how we need to manage those situations.
“I always tell the girls, volleyball is chaos and we’re trying to make sense of the chaos.”
Though the first conference win of the season eluded the Blue Jays, who will take on Wisconsin Heights in a regular season finale on Tuesday, October 15, Anderson feels like one win could change the perspective for the team.
“As soon as you know what it feels like to win and know how to finish a win, it can change your momentum,” Anderson said. “We play Heights (Tuesday) and in the playoffs and they’re a good team, but it will be another opportunity for us.”
