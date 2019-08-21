The Cambridge and Deerfield football teams kick off the 2019 season this Friday with Week 1 non-conference games.
Cambridge is coming off a championship year, winning the Capitol North Conference crown with a 4-0 record. The Blue Jays advanced all the way to the WIAA Division 6 quarterfinals before losing to eventual state runner-up Racine Lutheran and finishing 11-1 overall.
The Blue Jays open up at home hosting Brookfield Academy in a 7 p.m. start at CHS Friday.
Deerfield struggled to a 1-9 record with a young team in 2018, but that youth should now translate into experience.
The Demons open up at home as well hosting Dodgeland. A 6 p.m. kickoff is planned.
CAMBRIDGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Fri., Aug. 23 BROOKFIELD ACADEMY
Fri., Aug. 30 Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg
Fri., Sept. 6 SOUTHWESTERN
Fri., Sept. 13 Watertown Luther Prep
Fri., Sept. 20 Boscobel
Fri., Sept. 27 New Glarus/Monticello
Fri., Oct. 4 BELLEVILLE
Fri., Oct. 11 MARSHALL
Fri., Oct. 18 Waterloo
All games begin at 7 p.m.
DEERFIELD FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Fri., Aug. 23 DODGELAND, 6
Fri., Aug. 30 St. John’s NW Military Academy, 4:30
Fri., Sept. 6 Johnson Creek, 7
Fri., Sept. 13 Randolph, 7
Fri., Sept. 20 CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND, 7
Sat., Sept. 28 Menominee Indian, 1
Fri., Oct. 4 FALL RIVER/RIO, 7
Fri., Oct. 11 RANDOLPH, 7
Fri., Oct. 18 LOURDES ACADEMY, 7
