Cambridge is getting classy this weekend, with its first-ever Pride Prom.
The Cambridge Winery will be hosting a 21 and over formal event celebrating the LGBTQ community. It’s on March 7 from 7-11 p.m. at 700 Kenseth Way.
The first of its kind in Cambridge, Pride Prom will feature a Madison-area DJ, drag shows, wine and appetizers, and a professional photographer to snap some shots.
This event is meant to create a safe, inclusive space locally for a fun night out. Wear what you want, bring whoever you want as a date, and enjoy yourself.
If you’ve never seen a drag show live before, now’s your chance. The winery has four drag performers from the Madison area getting on stage throughout the night.
Beyond wine and dancing, Pride Prom will also be directly helping LGBTQ communities right here in Dane County.
Organizers from the Cambridge Winery said a portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Willma’s Fund, a grant program that serves homeless members of the LGBTQ community.
Willma’s Fund is run by the OutReach LGBT Community Center in Madison. According to its website, the fund has given more than $80,000 in grants to 145 people.
Founded in 2011, the fund helps find people temporary housing, transition them into permanent housing and supplement bills.
So if you’re looking for a chance to celebrate, dance your feet off and help a good cause, check out Pride Prom.
