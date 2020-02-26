Jan Carpenter, longtime owner of The Garment Shop in downtown Cambridge, will be the guest of honor at an 80th birthday celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8. The community is invited to attend the party at Galleria 214, located at 214 W. Main St., Cambridge.
