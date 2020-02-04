A key goal of their new CDB store in Deerfield, say Cal Hansen and Renee Ballweg, is to sell oils made from their own locally grown hemp.
They harvested their first hemp crop last fall on Hansen’s family farm near Deerfield, and expect products derived from that to be on the shelves by early spring.
Those will join a wide selection of items now available at CBD Farmacy, 44 N. Main St., including teas and hot chocolates, oils, pills, chewable and topical items, pet products and bath bombs. Everything is mostly produced in Wisconsin with a few items from companies that sell nationwide.
The Deerfield store opened Jan. 18.
Hansen and Ballweg said they both began using CBD in college, she for migraines and he for pain from a herniated neck disc.
“I was struggling with the prescriptions they had me on, I hated them,” Ballweg said. “Finding a natural alternative that had no side effects was really, really nice.”
This is their second CBD Farmacy. The two opened their first, that they said is doing well, in Monona in March 2019.
Ballweg said the two communities are quite different, and they expect the two stores to be so, too. Monona, she said, is more of a commuter town and the shop there is located in a busy retail center, with most customers stopping in quickly on their way to and from work.
They see their space in Deerfield, in which most recently operated the Hemp House that also sold CBD, as offering a bit more laid back atmosphere.
It has a large meeting room where they hope to host speakers and to maybe do workshops on topics like using CBD to making your own bath bombs and learning more about growing hemp.
They noted that all products they carry will be third-party tested to ensure the quality. That’s something, they said, that due to a current dearth of federal regulation, isn’t guaranteed with items bought online on at big box stores.
“Right now a lot of companies are jumping in, they could have zero CBD in their product or they could have hemp seed oil and say it’s CBD,” Ballweg said. “We won’t put a product on our shelf until we have that testing.”
The Deerfield CBD Farmacy is open from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. It has a website, with online shopping available, and is on social media.
Ballweg said she and Hansen welcome drop-ins during regular business hours and are available for private appointments.
Unlike in the Madison area, where a variety of CBD stores have recently opened, there aren’t any others in this part of eastern Dane County, Ballweg noted.
“That’s one big reason we wanted to come here, we don’t want people to have to drive all the way into Madison for something,” said Ballweg, who added that that their hope is to offer “an environment where people feel welcome and they can talk with us about any concerns that they have.”
