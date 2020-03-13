The Deerfield School District plans to hold school through Wednesday, March 18, shutting down for students at 5 p.m. that day in response to statewide public health concerns over COVID-19.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said Deerfield schools expect to reopen to students on Monday, April 6, but that could change depending on the evolving situation.
Jensen said keeping students in school through March 18 would give staff time to create take-home materials, issue laptops to the sixth-grade students and help teachers make preparations.
Jensen said staff might be called into work during the closure, however. The district plans to hold professional development on March 19 and 20, and March 30-April 3 but that, again, could change.
School Board members said at a special meeting Friday night that they had heard from nearby districts, like Johnson Creek and Watertown, that staff in those districts will still be going to work during the student closure.
Deerfield’s announcement came after Gov. Tony Evers ordered the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to close all K-12 schools statewide after March 18, due to COVID-19 concerns. The governor’s decision was announced around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The Deerfield School Board emergency meeting at 6 p.m. Friday was set before the governor’s announcement.
Administrators acknowledged that some school district employees, such as cafeteria workers, may not have their typical job duties to perform during the closure.
Jensen added that online or take-home work sent with students to do during the closure are being approached thoughtfully. School district officials said they recognize that some students may not have working devices or internet access, and therefore can’t be expected to advance to new material in their classes, Jensen said.
The goal, Jensen and Deerfield Elementary School Principal Melinda Kamrath said, will be to keep students at status quo, and help them review and retain what they’ve previously learned.
The school closure will result in seven instructional lost days, because of Deerfield’s spring break falling in the middle of it.
Students will be off Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20 as part of the COVID-19-related closure. They will also be off during what would have been Spring Break, Monday through Friday, March 23-27. And they will be off Monday through Friday, March 30-April 3, again as part of the COVID-19-related closure.
During the closure, the school district said in a release, school buildings will be closed to all community events and activities, including facility use reservations, and high school spring sports practices, scrimmages and games.
