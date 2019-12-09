CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
SATURDAY
9 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal
SUNDAY
8 a.m. Choir practice
9 a.m. Christmas Program
10:15 a.m. Coffee Hour
MONDAY
6 p.m. Property meeting
6:30 p.m. Church Council
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
9:30 a.m. Prayers for our People
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor’s office hours
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Confirmation
7 p.m. Advent worship at historic Upper Church
THURSDAY
Newsletter deadline
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
THURSDAY
7 p.m. Stewardship
8 p.m. Grace Council
FRIDAY
Newsletter articles due
5:30 p.m. Pizza party and Christmas program practice
6-9 p.m. Youth baking
SATURDAY
8:30 to 10 a.m. Christmas Program Dress Rehearsal
Women of Grace brunch cancelled
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Sunday School Christmas Program
10 a.m. Fellowship
8-11 a.m. Mission Trip bake sale
10:15 a.m. Choir practice
MONDAY
9 a.m. Quilters
6 p.m. Bell choir practice
WEDNESDAY
5:30 p.m. Worship
6:30 p.m. Confirmation and Pre-confirmation
7:30 p.m. High school Christmas party
OAKLAND-
CAMBRIDGE
PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Worship
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
9:30 a.m. OA workshop
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
OAKLAND
SEVENTH-DAY
ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
ST. JAMES EV.
LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship service
FRIDAY
1 p.m. Ladies Aid Christmas party and meeting
6:30 p.m. Worship service
SUNDAY
10:15 a.m. Advent Worship
11:15 a.m. December birthday/anniversary reception
MONDAY
4:30 p.m. Volunteers work at Twice is Nice, Jefferson
TUESDAY
1:30 p.m. OWLS meeting at St. Paul's Lutheran, Fort Atkinson
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m. Bible class
4:30 p.m. Choir rehearsal
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship service
ST. PIUS X
CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Fr. David Timmerman
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass
Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass.
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Study
SUNDAY
8:15 a.m. Prayer
8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult
9 a.m. Sunday School K-12
10 a.m Multilingual carols
11:15 a.m. Multi-ethnic potluck
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. Mary Circle meeting at food pantry to prepare cookie packages
7 p.m. Prayer Group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
WEDNESDAY
3:25-5:30 p.m. AWANA Club K-5th
6-7:30 p.m. Youth Group
THURSDAY
1 p.m. Mary Circle
6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD
LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran
Paula Harris, Interim Pastor
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Sunday School Christmas program
12 p.m. Knitting group
WEDNESDAY
6:45 p.m. Handbell Rehearsal
THURSDAY
8 a.m Men's breakfast at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY
LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
THURSDAY
9 a.m. OWL Breakfast
9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
SATURDAY
9-11 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal
9-11:30 a.m. Cookie Walk
5 p.m. Children's Christmas Program
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship with Communion and Candle Lighting
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Service of Remembrance
THURSDAY
9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
IMMANUEL EV.
LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Bible Study, 212 Neli Court, Deerfield
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship Service
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE
LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
SUNDAY
8 a.m. Confirmation
9 a.m. Sunday School Christmas Program
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH &
UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. Adult Bible Study
