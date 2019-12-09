CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Communion every Sunday

SATURDAY

9 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal

SUNDAY

8 a.m. Choir practice

9 a.m. Christmas Program 

10:15 a.m. Coffee Hour

MONDAY

6 p.m. Property meeting

6:30 p.m. Church Council

TUESDAY

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

9:30 a.m. Prayers for our People

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor’s office hours

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Confirmation

7 p.m. Advent worship at historic Upper Church

THURSDAY

Newsletter deadline

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

THURSDAY

7 p.m. Stewardship

8 p.m. Grace Council

FRIDAY

Newsletter articles due

5:30 p.m. Pizza party and Christmas program practice

6-9 p.m. Youth baking 

SATURDAY

8:30 to 10 a.m. Christmas Program Dress Rehearsal

Women of Grace brunch cancelled

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Sunday School Christmas Program 

10 a.m. Fellowship

8-11 a.m. Mission Trip bake sale

10:15 a.m. Choir practice

MONDAY

9 a.m. Quilters

6 p.m. Bell choir practice

WEDNESDAY

5:30 p.m. Worship

6:30 p.m. Confirmation and Pre-confirmation

7:30 p.m. High school Christmas party

OAKLAND-

CAMBRIDGE

PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Worship

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

9:30 a.m. OA workshop

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

OAKLAND

SEVENTH-DAY

ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

11 a.m. Worship service

ST. JAMES EV.

LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Worship service

FRIDAY

1 p.m. Ladies Aid Christmas party and meeting

6:30 p.m. Worship service

SUNDAY

10:15 a.m. Advent Worship

11:15 a.m. December birthday/anniversary reception

MONDAY

4:30 p.m. Volunteers work at Twice is Nice, Jefferson

TUESDAY

1:30 p.m. OWLS meeting at St. Paul's Lutheran, Fort Atkinson

WEDNESDAY

3 p.m. Bible class

4:30 p.m. Choir rehearsal

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Worship service

ST. PIUS X

CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8 a.m. Mass

Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass.

SATURDAY

4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

THURSDAY

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Study

SUNDAY

8:15 a.m. Prayer

8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult

9 a.m. Sunday School K-12

10 a.m Multilingual carols

11:15 a.m. Multi-ethnic potluck

MONDAY

10:30 a.m. Mary Circle meeting at food pantry to prepare cookie packages

7 p.m. Prayer Group

7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry

WEDNESDAY

3:25-5:30 p.m. AWANA Club K-5th

6-7:30 p.m. Youth Group

THURSDAY

1 p.m. Mary Circle

6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD

LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Paula Harris, Interim Pastor

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Sunday School Christmas program

12 p.m. Knitting group

WEDNESDAY

6:45 p.m. Handbell Rehearsal

THURSDAY

8 a.m Men's breakfast at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY

LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

THURSDAY

9 a.m. OWL Breakfast

9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible Study

SATURDAY

9-11 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal 

9-11:30 a.m. Cookie Walk

5 p.m. Children's Christmas Program 

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship with Communion and Candle Lighting

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Service of Remembrance

THURSDAY

9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible Study

IMMANUEL EV.

LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Bible Study, 212 Neli Court, Deerfield

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship Service

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE

LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

SUNDAY

8 a.m. Confirmation

9 a.m. Sunday School Christmas Program

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH &

UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Morning service

6 p.m. Evening worship

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Adult Bible Study

