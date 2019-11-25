Last year, the Cambridge Blue Jays relied on youth to carry them to a 7-17 record. This season, the Blue Jays return all five starters and their top two players off of the bench.
Seniors Olivia Williams, Ashlynn Jarlsberg and Gracie Korth will be the top scorers and should be the top contributors in the rebounding department.
Williams, a 5-8 wing, averaged 10.7 points per game last year with a season-high of 20 points against Wisconsin Heights. As a junior, she improved her consistency scoring as she only scored fewer than five points twice. Both of the low scoring outputs came in victories for the Blue Jays.
Williams scored 14 points when the Blue Jays earned a 41-32 victory in the first round of the playoffs.
While Williams and Korth serve as wings slashing to the basket, Jarlsberg serves as the perimeter shooting threat. The 5-foot-5 guard scored 21 points in a win over Wisconsin Heights and 20 points in a loss to Belleville. Jarlsberg made 44 3-pointers in 2018-19, which was more than twice as many as Williams, who had the second most made 3-pointers on the team with 19.
Sophomore Mayah Holzhueter is the team’s top post threat. Holzhueter scored at least 10 points six times as a 5-foot-10 freshman. She led the team with 8.2 rebounds per game and scored 6.2 points per game.
So, where will Cambridge fit into the Capitol South in the second year playing for Kelly Cunningham? It’s tough to tell. The Blue Jays return all of their weapons, but Marshall is still the favorite, even with a new head coach and without best player Mia Morel.
“All of our starters are returning so we are looking to continue to grow and build keep moving forward,” Cunningham said.
