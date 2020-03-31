As school closures due to COVID-19 continue, local districts are trying to find creative ways to get students the food they need.
Deerfield
The Deerfield School District is offering free grab and go lunches to any student 18 and under who lives in the district.
“Take advantage of the school lunches,” said Superintendent Michelle Jensen.
The meals will be offered through a USDA school lunch program, administered through the Department of Public Instruction. They are free to all children in the community.
“There are no questions asked,” Jensen said.
Beginning March 30, families could pick up the meals in the lower parking lot of Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W. Quarry St., from 11-11:30 a.m. every week day. This is a drive-through service, but deliveries are also available upon request.
Administrators are asking families to let them know what meals they’ll be picking up ahead of time, using a form on the school district’s website, deerfield.k12.wi.us. Extra meals will be prepared, the website said.
The menu for each week is posted to the website as well.
Jensen said the meal program gives families variety for the foods they’re eating. After staying at home and eating the same lunches every day, families might be looking for something new.
The meal pick-up also gets families out of the house for a drive, Jensen said.
“Treat it like it's a drive-through,” Jensen said. “Let us do the work for you, and give parents a break and kids something a little different.”
Cambridge
The Cambridge School District is beginning to deliver meals to families that may need them.
Food service director Janice Murray said the district is delivering meals twice a week to families that have been identified by the school district.
Deliveries are being made on Mondays and Wednesdays by school support staff in district-owned vehicles.
If families aren’t receiving meals currently, but need them, they should contact Janice Murray at 608-423-9727 extension 1116 or jmurray@cambridge.k12.wi.us.
The school district is also collecting donations to its Everybody Eats fund, which will fund some of these meals. Donations can be made at the Badger Bank drive-through window.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.