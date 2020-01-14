Cambridge School District residents will see a performing arts center referendum on the April 7 ballot.
The Cambridge School Board unanimously voted on Jan. 13 to ask voters in a referendum to construct a $9.9 million performing arts center at Cambridge High School, and to operate it.
Nearly a year after a task force was created to study the idea, board members said it was time to let the public weigh in.
“This is an extremely important decision… for the future of this district. I think it could be a very important decision for the future of this community,” said board Vice President Jim Womble. “It’s time that the voters spoke.”
“I will enthusiastically vote ‘yes’ tonight, because I want it in front of the voters,” Womble added.
The April 7 referendum will have two questions. The first will seek up to $9.9 million to construct a performing arts center. The second will seek to exceed the state revenue cap to operate the facility at a cost of up to $150,000 annually, on an annually reoccurring basis for the life of the arts center.
The tax impact of the first question will sunset after a few years, once the related construction debt is paid off. Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said, however, it's important that the operating costs be covered in perpetuity.
“It would be, I think, irresponsible to have (an operating cost referendum) last for 2 or 3 years when those costs will continue on as long as the building exists,” Nikolay said.
Operating costs would include heating and cooling, and custodial and other pay. The School Board has been considering adding a part-time or full-time staff performing arts director within that $150,000 a year.
The board said at a Jan. 8 meeting it’s committed to the total annual tax impact of both questions not exceeding $80 per $100,000 of a property’s owner’s assessed value. The two questions, combined, come close to $80 per $100,000, board members said on Jan. 8.
Last spring, the School Board voted to create a task force to study a possible arts center. Made up of about 40 community members, it began meeting in August.
The task force presented its arts center recommendation to the School Board on Dec. 16, which the board discussed at a working session Jan. 8.
The task force recommended adding a 498-seat arts center to the north side of Cambridge High School, between the north wall and the soccer field.
The arts center would be angled slightly away from the building, facing Simonson Street, with a triangle-shaped courtyard between the school and the arts center.
The task force’s recommended design includes a stage, lobby, control and light room, piano closet, bathrooms, dressing rooms, storage space and a scene dock. Its recommended design would also add a parking lot in front of the arts center, behind existing greenhouse and maintenance buildings.
Half a dozen task force members were present for the Jan. 13 vote but made no public comment.
The community response to the possible performing arts center has been varied.
“We’ve had an opportunity to hear a lot of feedback… many of us have had one-on-one, and sometimes small group discussions with folks who ardently support this project, but also with folks who genuinely have concerns for the cost of it and priorities,” Womble said. “I think we’ve been extremely mindful of both sides of this discussion.”
A community survey conducted in the fall showed that 49 percent of district residents would not support a $14.4 million performing arts center. The school district responded to the survey results by asking the task force to scale back the project’s scope to under $10 million.
