A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Friday, Feb. 28: Fish Fry
The Knights of Columbus are having a fish fry on Feb. 28 from 4:30-7 p.m. at St. Pius X Church at 701 W. Water St. On the menu will be baked or fried cod, coleslaw, hash browns, corn casserole, apple sauce, rye bread, dessert and beverages. The cost is $8 for adults, and $5 for kids 10 and under, to benefit the Knights of Columbus charities.
Saturday, Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration
The Cambridge Community Library is holding a celebration of Leap Day on Feb. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The library will show the movie “Leap Year,” share pond punch and hold activities.
Saturday, Feb. 29: Until Help Arrives class
The Cambridge Area Emergency Medical Service is holding a class teaching hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed on Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. at the EMS Station, 271 W. Main St. The course will teach skills to help people after an accident or sudden illness until help arrives. A $10 donation suggested. Call (608) 423-3511 to register.
Saturday, Feb. 29: Arts Council Gala
The Cambridge Arts Council is hosting its annual fundraising gala on Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Cambridge Winery, 700 Kenseth Way. This year’s gala, “Havana Nights,” is casino themed, with $1500 in gambling fun money, appetizers, cash bar, an artist showcase and a silent auction. Tickets are $45 in advance and $65 at the door.
Thursday, March 5: Community Cafe
There will be a Community Cafe March 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. It’s a free meal open to anyone in the community, hosted by local groups. On the menu will be barbecues, hot dogs, chips, pickles and desserts.
Thursday, March 5: Arts center meeting
There will be an informational meeting about the April 7 performing arts center referendum hosted by the Cambridge School District on March 5 at 7 p.m. in the little theater at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St.
Saturday, March 7: Bantering Beats
The Cambridge Humanities Council is holding a free discussion group called the Bantering Beats on March 7 at 4 p.m. at Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St. It’s a conversational group exchanging ideas and connecting. This month’s topic is “what influence did an older sibling or friend have on your life?”
Saturday, March 7: 2020 Pride Prom
The Cambridge Winery is hosting a Pride Prom, a formal celebrating LGBTQ identities, on March 7 at 7 p.m. at the winery, 700 Kenseth Way. The prom features a full bar, appetizers, music by DJ Femme Noir, a photographer, drag performances and shuttles to Madison. Tickets include appetizers and a drink ticket. Prom attire encouraged. The event is for guests 21 and over.
Sun., March 8: Artist meet-up
There will be a networking event for artists on March 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St. It’s meant to help professional and hobby artists develop their work and connect with people in the art industry.
Sunday, March 8: PFLAG meeting
There will be a PFLAG meeting on March 8 at 3 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. PFLAG is a national nonprofit that supports and advocates for LGBTQ people, their families and allies. The Cambridge chapter of the organization holds a support meeting every month.
DEERFIELD
Saturday, Feb. 29: Chili Cook-Off for Autism
The annual Chilli Cook-Off for Autism will be Feb. 29 from 12-4 p.m. at the Rail House, 12 S. Industrial Park Rd. Sample and judge chili for $5, participate in raffles and a silent auction. People making chili can drop off at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 29.
Monday, March 2: Beginning Genealogy
The Deerfield Public Library is hosting a speaker from the Center for the Humanities to talk about genealogy on March 2 at 6:30 p.m. at 12 W. Nelson St. The presentation will cover how to start searching for your family history, organizing results and records needed.
Saturday, March 7: Euchre Party
The Deerfield Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Euchre party on March 7 at 12 p.m. at Nora’s Tavern, 1843 U.S. Highway 12-18.
Sunday, March 8: Community meal
There is a community meal on March 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. It’s a free meal for the community, hosted by the DHS LEO Club in March.
