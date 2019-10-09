CAMBRIDGE — Brandon Her was assisted by Nicholas Wilfong to score the only goal of the night for Cambridge/Deerfield United as they played to a 1-1 draw with Wisconsin Dells at Cambridge High School on Tuesday.
Her scored 29 minutes, 26 seconds into the first half. The 1-0 lead held up until Max Diaz scored with four seconds remaining in the 86th minute.
Carson Galla made five saves for CDU and United put eight shots on the Wisconsin Dells goal.
Cambridge/Deerfield will continue its season against Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) on Monday, October 14 at Cambridge High School.
