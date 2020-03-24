Students from Deerfield High School represented well at this year’s state academic decathlon competition, for the second year in a row.
The team attended the annual competition at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells on March 12 and 13.
Deerfield qualified for state after placing fifth out of ten in the regional competition on Jan. 10 in Whitewater.
The team took fourth in its division, one place higher than last year, and 19th overall, said club advisor Gerry Wichlacz. This is the third time in four years the team made it to state.
“I’m extremely proud of this team and how well they represented Deerfield. We can all take pride in what this team accomplished,” Wichlacz wrote in an email.
Geoff Saemann was recognized for earning the highest score on the Deerfield team, receiving a scholarship and trophy for the achievement.
“The study skills, facts and math tricks that they learned throughout the years, the self confidence they got through everyone’s efforts, the support we received from the school board, administration and the community all played a big part in the team’s success,” Wichlacz continued.
This year’s state competition looked different than past ones, Wichlacz said.
The competition conflicted with a DHS music department trip to Toronto from March 10-14. Several team members couldn’t compete for academic decathlon because of the trip, and several new DHS students stepped in for the competition.
The DHS state academic decathlon team was Braiden Wavra, Kaleb Regoli, Maria Howard, Emma Rick, Matthew Peterson, Geoff Saemann, Brandon Her, Mackenzie Enright and Hope Enger.
“The new members really melded with the remaining members and they really became a great team,” Wichlacz said.
The state competition was also impacted by concerns over COVID-19. The annual awards banquet and the SuperQuiz event were both cancelled, and the team returned from the competition early.
Wichlacz called the cancellations disappointing.
“There were a lot of disappointed looks on the faces of the coaches and the competitors,” Wichlacz said.
