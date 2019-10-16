CAMBRIDGE
Friday, Oct. 18: Parents Night Out
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a parents night out “Monster Mash” Halloween party and movie night on Oct. 18 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St.
DEERFIELD
Thursday, Oct. 17: Sundaes, Stories and Songs
Deerfield Elementary School will have its Sundaes, Stories and Songs event on Oct. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m. at 340 W. Quarry St.
Friday, Oct. 18: NFL Play 60
There will be an NFL Play 60 event before a football game at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd., on Oct. 18 from 5:15-6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Walking School Bus
Deerfield will have its “walking school bus” activity every Wednesday in October. Kids can walk to school in a group from the Glacial Drumlin trail on Main Street near Nelson Lumber, or at the gazebo at Meadow Trace. The “bus” departs at 7:20 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.