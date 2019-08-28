A 21-point Dodgeland second quarter was too much for the Deerfield High School football team to overcome as it dropped the 2019 season opener at home, 42-20, on Friday, Aug. 23.
The Demons (0-1) led 14-7 after the first quarter following a pair of Tyler Haak scoring runs, but the Trojans erupted for three second-quarter scores to pull ahead and eventually pull away.
“That was a real big swing,” said Deerfield coach Derek Sweger.
Haak scored all three touchdowns on runs of 64, 2 and 3 yards, finishing with 141 yards on the ground. The senior also completed 8-of-13 passes for 103 yards while tossing a 2-point conversion pass to Dayton Lasack.
Haak got the scoring started by ripping off a 64-yard run to daylight on Deerfield’s first drive of 2019. The 2-point conversion try was no good, but the Demons led, 6-0, just 1 minute, 8 seconds in.
“We said we wanted the ball first because we thought we could get on them and be good for our moral,” said Sweger. “Coach (Sam) Fisher had gotten in my ear about putting that play in this week with the quarterback keep, run fake; the seas kind of parted and Ty’s such a good runner — he doesn’t seem like he is because he’s so tall and lanky — but he’s very shifty and has a phenomenal second and third gear.
“We thought we were going to be rolling for a bit after that.”
Dodgeland (1-0) took its first lead as Nate Oestreich capped off his team’s first drive of the season with a 1-yard plunge. The conversion split the uprights, and the Trojans led, 7-6.
The lead changed hands once again when with just 2:10 remaining in the opening quarter Haak found the end zone on a 2-yard run. His conversion pass to Lasack gave the Demons a 14-7 advantage at the end of the period.
But then the second quarter happened.
A 13-yard Seth Christopherson run preceded a pair of Tye Bader aerials, one to Oestreich for 20 yards and another to Logan Pocius for 17, as the Trojans rallied to take a 28-14 lead into the half.
A Haak interception set up the second score of the second quarter.
“We told ourselves we weren’t going to play passive and we went for it, (but) it didn’t work, there was some miscommunication and that caused the turnover,” Sweger said. “They went on to score and it really took the wind out of our sails going into the second half; that was a gut shot.”
Oestreich’s 1-yard run was all the scoring in the third quarter, while Hayden Kurth finalized the Dodgeland scoring on a 4-yard dive on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Haak capped off his big night with his third TD, a 3-yard run with 5:57 to play.
Oestreich led all rushers with 179 yards on 25 carries.
“It’s a learning experience for our guys,” said Sweger. “It wasn’t that we played against a team that was better than us and we couldn’t be on the field with them; that’s a good Dodgeland team — it’s more tweaking some things — fixing a few things, and we’re very excited for our kids to compete again next Friday.”
UP NEXT
The Demons travel to Delafield Friday to face St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy. The Lancers defeated Waupun 42-6 in their season opener.
Kickoff is 4:30 p.m.
DODGELAND 42, DEERFIELD 20
Dodgeland 7 21 7 7 — 42
Deerfield 14 0 0 6 — 20
Deerfield — Haak 64 run (conversion failed).
Dodgeland — Oestreich 1 run (kick good).
Deerfield — Haak 2 run (Lasack pass from Haak).
Dodgeland — Christopherson 13 run (kick good).
Dodgeland — Oestreich 20 pass from Bader (kick good).
Dodgeland — Pocius 17 pass from Badger (kick good).
Dodgeland — Oestreich 1 run (kick good).
Dodgeland — Kurth 4 run (kick good).
Deerfield — Haak 3 run (conversion failed).
First Downs — DOD 21, DEER 11. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — DOD 54-278, DEER 27-175. Passing Yards — DOD 100, DEER 103. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — DOD 4-6-0, DEER 7-14-1. Fumbles-lost — DOD 2-0, DEER 1-0. Penalty Yards — DOD 22, DEER 27.
