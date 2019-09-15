A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Sat., Sept. 14: Ice Cream Social
St. James Lutheran Church will have an ice cream social Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at 415 E. North St. The Driftless, a country/Americana band, will play. The event is free. More information: (608) 423-3550.
Mon., Sept. 16: Movie Monday
The Cambridge Community Library will offer Movie Monday on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. They’re showing “Hickory Dickory Dock.” There will be free popcorn. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Tues., Sept. 17: Needle-felting
Kaleidoscope Fibers will hold a class teaching people to make needle-felted apples at 4 p.m. at 131 W. Main St. Cost is $25 not including materials. Participants must pre-register. More information: (920) 342-0496.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Yoga
The Cambridge Market Cafe has yoga every Tuesday and Thursday this fall. Class begins at 9 a.m. at 217 W. Main St. Cost is $12 for drop-ins, or a five-class pass for $50. No experience is necessary. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. More information: (608) 423-2182.
Wed., Sept. 18: Storytime
Fall storytime at the Cambridge Community Library, 101 Spring Water Alley, will run Sept. 18 to Nov. 22 on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30-10:15 a.m. The theme is Mother Goose. Registration forms can be found at the circulation desk. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Thurs., Sept. 19: Stargazing
The Cambridge Community Library will host a stargazing workshop as part of its Third Thursday program on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Thursday, Sept. 19: Knit and Sip
Kaleidoscope Fibers is holding a Knit and Sip event Sept. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at Kindfolk Coffee Co., 214 W. Main St. People can work on their knitting projects together while having food and drinks from the coffee shop. More information: (920) 342-0496.
Saturday, Sept. 21: “Whoop It Up”
The “Whoop It Up” comedy night will be Sept. 21 at the Lake Ripley Country Club, W9575 US-12. The event will feature a buffet, raffles, silent auction, specials and entertainment from Pat McCurdy. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a buffet from 6-7 p.m. and a show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, $250 for a table of ten. More information: HoopsClubCambridge@gmail.com.
Sun., Sept. 22: Barktoberfest
Sept. 22 is Barktoberfest at Westside Park from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. It’s a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Jefferson County. Activities include vendors, food, raffles, obstacle courses for dogs and a costume contest. After the fest, there will be a “Yappy Hour” for leashed, well-mannered dogs. More information: (608) 359-9475.
Sun., Sept. 22: Pound ‘N Pour
The Cambridge Winery is hosting a full-body exercise class Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at 700 Kenseth Way. POUND is a type of workout that blends cardio, strength training and conditioning, by using Ripsticks (weighted drumsticks). This all-level class is $20, cash only, including a glass of wine. More information: (608) 423-2348.
Sunday, Sept. 22: String Art
The Cambridge Market Cafe is holding an art event Sept. 22 from 1-3:30 p.m. at 217 W. Main St. People can make a Cambridge Blue Jay string art board for $35, including supplies. Registration is due by Sept. 8. More information: (608) 423-2182.
Mon., Sept. 23: “Crazy Talk”
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a presentation about the history of language about mental illness on Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The workshop covers stigmas and the impact of language surrounding mental illness. Dr. Sarah Hessenauer from UW-Whitewater will lead the discussion. This is part of a series surrounding listening to mental illness. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Wed., Sept. 25: Coffee tasting
There will be a coffee tasting at Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St., on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A representative from Steep & Brew Coffee Roasters will host the free tasting. People should register by Sept. 15. More information: (608) 423-2182.
Wed., Sept. 25: Karaoke
There will be Karaoke at Mike Farm Tavern, W9624 U.S. Highway 12, on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. More information: (608) 423-3030.
Wednesday, Oct. 1: Needle Felting
Kaleidoscope Fibers will hold a needle-felting class Oct. 1 from 4-7 p.m. at 131 W. Main St. People will learn to make felted pumpkins and candy corn. Cost is $25 plus materials, and a reservation is required. More information: (920) 342-0496.
ROCKDALE
Sat., Sept. 14: Twang
Dragons
The Twang Dragons will play Sept. 14 2-6 p.m. at Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.
Sat., Sept. 21: Roadhouse Chiefs
The Roadhouse Chiefs, a blues, rock and swing band, play Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.Saturday, Sept. 28: Twang Dragons show
The Twang Dragons will play Sept. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight at Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.
DEERFIELD
Thurs., Sept. 12: Seed-saving
The Deerfield Public Library is having a seed saving workshop Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at 12 W. Nelson St. Master Gardener Volunteer from UW-Extension Dayna Dalton will teach people to save vegetable and flower seeds. More information: (608) 764-8102
Sept. 12-14: Garage Sales
The Deerfield Community Garage Sales will be Sept. 12,-14. The Deerfield Community Center will sell brats, hot dogs and beverages near the Mobil Station at 216 W. Main St. on Sept. 12 and 13. The garage sale list is available at www.dccenter.org, at the Main St. gas stations, and the Deerfield Public Library. More information: (608) 764-5935.
Sat., Sept. 14: Calligraphy
There will be a calligraphy workshop at the Deerfield Coffeehouse, 50 N. Main St., on Sept 14 at 9 a.m. Greater Joy Design, a calligraphy workshop company, will teach people to use a brush pen and create lettering. Maximum enrollment is 15 people. Cost is $60-70 depending on supplies purchased. More information: greaterjoydesign.com.
Sat., Sept. 14: E-Waste Collection
There will be an E-Waste collection event Sept. 14 from 8-11 a.m. at the Village of Deerfield garage, 205 N. Industrial Park Rd. Residents can drop off unwanted electronics for recycling. More information: (608) 764-5404.
Thurs., Sept. 19: Purpose Talk
Immanuel Lutheran Church of Marshall/Deerfield is hosting a Bible study about purpose and priorities at the Deerfield Public Library, 12 W. Nelson St., on Sept. 19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. More information: 920-723-1623.
Sun., Sept. 22: “175 Years of Worship”
Three local churches are celebrating 175 years of worship on the Koshkonong Prairie on Sept. 22 with a joint worship service and potluck at Schuster’s Farm, 1326 U.S. Highway 12 and 18. East Koshkonong Lutheran, West Koshkonong Lutheran and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran will hold the 9:30 a.m. service, with music from the 1840s and segments of the service in Norwegian. Participants should bring a dish to pass for a potluck. More information: (608) 423-3017.
REGIONAL
Sat., Sept. 28: Dog-powered sports
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting a workshop on dog-powered sports Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Humane Society, W6127 Kiesling Rd., between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. The free workshop will teach people about trying sports like trekking, biking or skiing, with their dog, as well as equipment and training needed. More information: (920) 674-2048.
Sat., Sept. 28: Chili Fest
The annual Deerfield Lions Club Chili Fest is Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fireman’s Park. The event will have a 9 a.m. vendor market, bouncy house, concessions, a 10 a.m. car/tractor show, raffles, an 11 a.m. cornhole tournament, kids games, a 1 p.m. public chili tasting and a craft beer tasting. There will also be live music — Bannedwagon from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Mark Croft Band from 1-4 p.m. and Angels and Outlaws from 5-9 p.m. More information: lionschilifest.com.
