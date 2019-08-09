Members of Lake Ripley 4-H and Cambridge FFA participated in the 2019 Jefferson County Fair in July. Below are the awards they earned.
Llamas/Alpaca
Showmanship
Kaylee Lund, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Llama Halter
Kaylee Lund, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Public Relations
Kaylee Lund, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Pack
Kaylee Lund, Lake Ripley, 1
Obstacle Course
Kaylee Lund, Lake Ripley, 1, Reserve Grand Champion
Animal and Vet Sciences Small Animals
Breeds of Dairy !nimals exhibit
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Exhibits of careers in the Dairy World
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Organs & Systems of the animal body
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Life cycle of an Animal
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Beef Cattle
Beef Feeder Calf
Victor Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 4
Blake Gieck, Cambridge FFA, 4
Haden Hartwig, Cambridge FFA, 3
Denise Olson, Cambridge FFA, 3
Dairy Feeder Calf
Victor Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H
Dairy
Market Steer
Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion
Crossbreeds
Market Steer
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley, 2
Blake Gieck, Cambridge FFA, 3
Haden Hartwig, Cambridge FFA, 3
Bryce Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 3
Taylor McCollum, Cambridge FFA, 4
Denise Olson, Cambridge FFA, 4
Heather Springen-McCollum, Cambridge FFA, 2
Senior Heifer Calf
Tara Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Summer Yearling Heifer
Tyce Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H
Kenidee Clark, Cambridge FFA, 1
Alison Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 1
Denise Olson, Cambridge FFA, 2
Junior Yearling Heifer
Tara Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Black and Red Angus
Market Steer
Bryce Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA
Bred and Owned
Heifer < Year Old
Tara Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H
Heifer > Year Old
Tyce Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H
Showmanship
Senior Showmanship
Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Blake Gieck, Cambridge FFA
Haden Hartwig, Cambridge FFA, 4
Alison Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 2
Bryce Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 2
Denise Olson, Cambridge FFA, 3
Heather Springen-McCollum, Cambridge FFA, 4
Junior Showmanship
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Kenidee Clark, Cambridge FFA, 2
Victor Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 4
Taylor McCollum, Cambridge FFA
Intermediate Showmanship
Tyce Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Beginner Showmanship
Tara Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Cats
Toy made for cat
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Home built carrying case
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Cats
Cat, short hair, Female, altered
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Showmanship
Intermediate Showmanship
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Clothing & Textiles
First Entry
Alyssa Brown, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Second Entry
Alyssa Brown, Lake Ripley 4-H
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley
Third Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Cloverbuds
Animal Science
Jacey Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H
Expressive Arts
Jacey Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Computers
First Entry
Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Second Entry
Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Cultural Arts
Leathercraft
First Entry
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Stencil Painting
First Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Second Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Third Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Ceramics
First Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Second Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Third Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Fourth Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Fifth Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Creative Stitchery
First Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Second Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Clay/Pottery
First Entry
Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Second Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Third Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Fourth Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Fifth Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Fabric
First Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Second Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Third Entry
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Fiber
First Entry
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Second Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Third Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Fourth Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Fifth Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Metal
First Entry
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Mosaic
First Entry
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Second Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Paper
First Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Second Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley, 1
Third Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Fourth Entry
Karla Malinao,Lake Ripley 4-H
Fifth Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Miscellaneous
First Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Second Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Third Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Fourth Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Fifth Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Drawing & Painting
First Entry
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Alison Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 1
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Ekaterina Swain, Cambridge FFA, 1
Second Entry
Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley, 2
Alison Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 1
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Third Entry
Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley, 1
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-Hy, 2
Fourth Entry
Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley, 2
Fifth Entry
Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley 4-H
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Creative Writing
First Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Dairy Cattle
Registered Holstein-Friesians
Winter Heifer Calf
Emily Hanson, Cambridge FFA, 2
Fall Heifer Calf
Emily Hanson, Cambridge FFA, 4
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley, 1
Registered Jersey
Fall Heifer Calf
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Registered Red & White
Winter Heifer Calf
Haden Hartwig, Cambridge FFA, 1
Fall Heifer Calf
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Fall Yearling Heifer
Haden Hartwig, Cambridge FFA, 1
Grade Holstein-Friesians
Winter Heifer Calf
Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Karn Vethe, Cambridge FFA, 1
Fall Heifer Calf
Aevri Ciha, Cambridge FFA, 2
Haley K Ellickson, Cambridge FFA, 1
Summer Yearling Heifer
Karn Vethe, Cambridge FFA, 1
Winter Yearling Heifer
Aevri Ciha, Cambridge FFA, 1
Cow 3 years old in Milk
Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Cross Breeds
Summer Yearling Heifer
Karn Vethe, Cambridge FFA, 1
Showmanship
Grade 12 and Up
Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H
Grade 10 - 11
Haley K Ellickson, Cambridge FFA, 4
Emily Hanson, Cambridge FFA, 2
Haden Hartwig, Cambridge FFA, 3
Karn Vethe, Cambridge FFA, 3
Grade 8 - 9
Aevri Ciha, Cambridge FFA, 4
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Flowers and House Plants
Desert garden, featuring cacti & succulents
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Hanging basket of foliage and vines
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Specimen Blooms
Snapdragon
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Daisy
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Marigolds
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Sunflowers
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Zinnia
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Salvia
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Basket, Hanging, Petunias
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Basket, Hanging, Impatients
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Basket, Hanging, Geranium
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Echinacea
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Hemerocallis (Day Lily)
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Lily, Asistic
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Monarda (Bee Balm)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Hosta, Green Leaf
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Hosta, Blue Leaf
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Hosta, Variegated Leaf
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Award of Excellence
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Hosta, Miniature
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Arrangments
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Foods and Nutrition
Baked Items
Alyssa Brown, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Additional choice
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Slice of Pie w/ homemade crust
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Any yeast product
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Homemade Candy
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Favorite prepared item
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Dish for a person with a food allergy
Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Homemade Wisconsin Dairy Dish
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Cake Decorating
Decorated Cake NOT a wedding cake
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Food Preservation
Any food preservation item
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Any food preservation item
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Ashley Schultz, LLake Ripley 4-H, 1
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Nutritious Snack, Appetizer, Breakfast Item
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Goats
Recorded Grades
Senior Yearling Doe
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Grades
Junior Doe
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Senior Doe
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Senior Yearling Doe
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Market Goats
Meat Breed Market (wether less than one year)
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Grand Champion
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Other Goats
Sr. Yearling
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Wether less than one year
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Wether at least one year
Kaylee Lund, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2, Reserve Grand Champion
Showmanship
Senior Showmanship
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Intermediate Showmanship
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Junior Showmanship
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Kaylee Lund, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Jefferson County Goat Book
Goat Scrap Book
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Health, Political, and Social Sciences
Genalogy
Family Tree
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
History and Heritage
Exhibit relating to History & Heritage
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Special Emphasis Program
Exhibit relating to current year's special emphasis theme
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Home Environment
First Entry
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Plant Craft
First Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Knitting & Crocheting
Knitting
First Entry
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Second Entry
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Crocheting
First Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H
Mechanical Projects
Diorama
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Natural Sciences
Birds
A birdhouse
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
A bird feeder
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Outdoor Adventure
A first aid kit for adventure activities
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Exhibit of menus and gear to cook the meals from an adventure trip
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Exhibit showing the steps for planning an adventure trip
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Shooting Sports
Target Shooting: Sights
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Target Shooting: 22 Rifle
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley, 2
Target Shooting: Shotgun
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley, 2
All other Natual Science Projects
Weather
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, State Fair
Photography
Color/one inanimate object
Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Color/one person
Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley, 3
Color/animal(s)
Ekaterina Swain, Cambridge FFA, 1
B&/animal(s)
Ekaterina Swain, Cambridge FFA, 1
Color/ landscape/seascape/farmscape-showing different horizon line
Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Color/same subject from different angles/ points of view
Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Color Plant/ Flower
Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley 4-H
Intermediate Skills (Photo Jr)
Color Animal
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H,4
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
B&W Animal
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Color People
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
B&W People
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Color Plant/Flower Photos
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 2
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 4
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
B&W Plant/Flower
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Color Natural Landscape/ seascape/farmscape
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
B&W Natural Landscape/ seascape/farmscape
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 4
B&W Cityscape (manmade) Architecture
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Color Abstract and/or mulitple exposure
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
B&W Abstract and/or mulitple exposure
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Color photos describing a narration/story
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Intermediate Enlargement
Color Animal
Alyssa Brown, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
B&W Animal
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Color Sunrise/Sunset
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Color Plant/Flower
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
B&W Plant/Flower
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Color Natual Landscape/seascape/farmscape
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Show
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
B&W Natual Landscape/seascape/farmscape
Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Advance Skills
Color Animal
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
B&W Animal
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Color People
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H
B&W People
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Color Action Sports
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H
Color Cityscape(manmade) Architecture
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley
B&W Cityscape(manmade) Architecture
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley, 1
Color Food
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley
Enlargements
Color Animal
Denise Olson, Cambridge FFA
B&W Animal
Denise Olson, Cambridge FFA
B&W Natual Landscape/seascape/farmscape
Denise Olson, Cambridge FFA
Photography Projects
Computer slide show
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Scrapbook
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Plant and Soil Science
Vegetable Garden
Beans, green
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Beans, yellow or purple
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Award of Excellence
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Beets
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H
Cabbage
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Carrots
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Cucumbers
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Greens
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Kohlrabi
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Lettuce
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Onions, large dry
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 4
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Peas, edible pods
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Peppers
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Potatoes
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H 2
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Radish
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Squash
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Tomatoes
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Any other vegetable
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Garden Boxes
Vegetables
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Fruit
Blueberries
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Cherries
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Currants
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Raspberries
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley
Mulberries
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley
Any other mature fruit
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley
Poultry
Large Fowl
Wyandottes
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Champion
Wyandottes (Hen)
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 2
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Wyandottes (Cockerel)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Wyandottes (Pullet)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Any Other American (Hen)
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 2
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
All Other Asiatic (Cockerel)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
All Other Asiatic (Pullet)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Faverolles (Hen)
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 2
Any Other Continental (Cock)
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Any Other Continental (Hen)
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Champion
Any Other Continental (Cockerel)
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Any Other Continental (Pullet)
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion
Australorps (Cockerel)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Orpingtons (Hen)
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Orpingtons (Pullet)
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H
All Other English (Hen)
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Leghorns (Cockerel)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Champion
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Leghorns (Pullet)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion
All Other Mediterranean (Hen)
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Araucanas & Ameraucanas (Hen)
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 2
Araucanas & Ameraucanas (Cockerel)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion
Gavin Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H
Araucanas & Ameraucanas (Pullet)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Champion
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Gavin Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Standard Pet Type (Hen)
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Bantam
All Single Comb Clean Legged (Cock)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
All Single Comb Clean Legged (Hen)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
All Single Comb Clean Legged (Cockerel)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
All Single Comb Clean Legged (Pullet)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Champion
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rose Comb Clean Legged (Hen)
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Rose Comb Clean Legged (Cockerel)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rose Comb Clean Legged (Pullet)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
All Other Combs Clean Legged (Hen)
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA
Cochins (Cock)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA
Cochins (Hen)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Cochins (Cockerel)
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Cochins (Pullet)
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 4
All Other Feathered Legged (Cock)
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 2
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H
All Other Feathered Legged (Hen)
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Bantam Pet Type (Hen)
Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley4
Bantam Pet Type ( Pullet)
Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley4
Duck
All Heavy Varieties (Old Male)
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1, Grand Champion
All Heavy Varieties (Old Female)
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
All Bantam Varieties (Old Male)
Gavin Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
All Bantam Varieties (Old Female)
Gavin Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Market Class
Roasters
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Broilers
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Champion
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley, 1, Grand Champion
Eggs
Brown
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1
Any Other
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Egg Display
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Showmanship
Senior Showmanship
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion
Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 2
Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H
Intermediate Showmanship
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion
Rabbits
Six Class Breeds (Purebred Only)
New Zealand ( Jr. Buck)
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
New Zealand (Int. Buck)
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
New Zealand (Sr. Buck)
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Reserve
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
New Zealand (Jr. Doe)
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
New Zealand (Int. Doe)
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Breed
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
New Zealand (Sr. Doe)
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Any Other Six Class Breed (Jr. Buck)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Any Other Six Class Breed (Int. Buck)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Any Other Six Class Breed (Jr. Doe)
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Breed
Any Other Six Class Breed (Int. Doe)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Four Class Breeds (Purebred Only)
Mini Lops (Jr. Buck)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Mini Lops (Sr. Buck)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Reserve
Mini Lops (Jr. Doe)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Mini Lops (Sr. Doe)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Breed
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Holland Lop (Jr. Buck)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Holland Lop (Sr. Buck)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Breed
Holland Lop (Jr. Doe)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Holland Lop (Sr.Doe)
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Reserve
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 4
Mini Rex (Sr. Buck)
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Mini Rex (Sr. Doe)
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Polish (Sr. Doe)
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Meat Animals
Meat Pen
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Single Fryer
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Roaster Rabbit
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Showmanship
Grade 3-5
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Grade 6-8
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Grade 9 & up
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion
Speeches & Demostrations
Special Emphasis
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
8th and 9th Grade
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Swine
Any Breed Market Hog
Market MAP ID Animal #1
Tyce Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Cain Clark, Cambridge FFA, 1
Kenidee Clark, Cambridge FFA
Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Victor Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Kaden Grieser, Cambridge FFA, 1
Sophie Grieser, Cambridge FFA, 1
Emily Hanson, Cambridge FFA, 2
Alison Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 1
Bryce Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 1
Jared Marty, Cambridge FFA, 4
Jordan Marty, Cambridge FFA, 3
Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley, 3
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley, 3
Alyssa Woodley, Cambridge FFA, 2
Market MAP ID Animal #2
Cain Clark, Cambridge FFA, 1
Kenidee Clark, Cambridge FFA
Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley4
Victor Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H
Kaden Grieser, Cambridge FFA, 1, Reserve Champion
Sophie Grieser, Cambridge FFA, 1
Emily Hanson, Cambridge FFA, 3
Jared Marty, Cambridge FFA, 2
Jordan Marty, Cambridge FFA, 3
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Bred & Owned
Market MAP ID Animal #1
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Showmanship
Grade 6
Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Grade 7
Tyce Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Cain Clark, Cambridge FFA, 1
Grade 8
Victor Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Grade 9
Kenidee Clark, Cambridge FFA, 2
Alyssa Woodley, Cambridge FFA, 3
Grade 10
Emily Hanson, Cambridge FFA, 3
Bryce Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 3
Jared Marty, Cambridge FFA, 3
Grade 11
Sophie Grieser, Cambridge FFA, 3
Grade 12
Kaden Grieser, Cambridge FFA, 2
Jordan Marty, Cambridge FFA, 3
Grade 13
Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Alison Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 4
Woodworking
Grades 3 & 4
First Entry
Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H
Grade 5 & 6
First Entry
Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, State Fair
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Second Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Third Entry
Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Grades 7 & 8
First Entry
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Alyssa Brown, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, State Fair Alternative
Second Entry
Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H
Third Entry
Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Youth Leadership & Self-Determined
Scrapbook of leadership activities
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H
Any other exhibit
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Display/poster in Animal Science Self Determined
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Poster/display or exhibit on entrepreneurship
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3
Any poster/display or exhibit on personal finance
Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2
Open poultry
All Other Mediterranean (Cockerel)
Jacey Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
All Other Mediterranean (Pullet)
Jacey Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1
All Other Standard Breeds (Cockerel)
Jacey Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, Overall Reserve Grand Champion
All Other Standard Breeds (Pullet)
Jacey Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Champion
