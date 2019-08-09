Members of Lake Ripley 4-H and Cambridge FFA participated in the 2019 Jefferson County Fair in July. Below are the awards they earned. 

Llamas/Alpaca

Showmanship

Kaylee Lund, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Llama Halter

Kaylee Lund, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Public Relations

Kaylee Lund, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Pack

Kaylee Lund, Lake Ripley, 1

Obstacle Course

Kaylee Lund, Lake Ripley, 1, Reserve Grand Champion

Animal and Vet Sciences Small Animals

Breeds of Dairy !nimals exhibit

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Exhibits of careers in the Dairy World

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Organs & Systems of the animal body

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Life cycle of an Animal

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Beef Cattle

Beef Feeder Calf

Victor Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 4

Blake Gieck, Cambridge FFA, 4

Haden Hartwig, Cambridge FFA, 3

Denise Olson, Cambridge FFA, 3

Dairy Feeder Calf

Victor Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H

Dairy

Market Steer

Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion

Crossbreeds

Market Steer

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley, 2

Blake Gieck, Cambridge FFA, 3

Haden Hartwig, Cambridge FFA, 3

Bryce Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 3

Taylor McCollum, Cambridge FFA, 4

Denise Olson, Cambridge FFA, 4

Heather Springen-McCollum, Cambridge FFA, 2

Senior Heifer Calf

Tara Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Summer Yearling Heifer

Tyce Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H

Kenidee Clark, Cambridge FFA, 1

Alison Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 1

Denise Olson, Cambridge FFA, 2

Junior Yearling Heifer

Tara Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Black and Red Angus

Market Steer

Bryce Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA

Bred and Owned

Heifer < Year Old

Tara Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H

Heifer > Year Old

Tyce Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H

Showmanship

Senior Showmanship

Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Blake Gieck, Cambridge FFA

Haden Hartwig, Cambridge FFA, 4

Alison Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 2

Bryce Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 2

Denise Olson, Cambridge FFA, 3

Heather Springen-McCollum, Cambridge FFA, 4

Junior Showmanship

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Kenidee Clark, Cambridge FFA, 2

Victor Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 4

Taylor McCollum, Cambridge FFA

Intermediate Showmanship

Tyce Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Beginner Showmanship

Tara Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Cats

Toy made for cat

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Home built carrying case

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Cats

Cat, short hair, Female, altered

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Showmanship

Intermediate Showmanship

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Clothing & Textiles

First Entry

Alyssa Brown, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Second Entry

Alyssa Brown, Lake Ripley 4-H

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley

Third Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Cloverbuds

Animal Science

Jacey Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H

Expressive Arts

Jacey Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Computers

First Entry

Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Second Entry

Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Cultural Arts

Leathercraft

First Entry

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Stencil Painting

First Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Second Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Third Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Ceramics

First Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Second Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Third Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Fourth Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Fifth Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Creative Stitchery

First Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Second Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Clay/Pottery

First Entry

Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Second Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Third Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Fourth Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Fifth Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Fabric

First Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Second Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Third Entry

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Fiber

First Entry

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Second Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Third Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Fourth Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Fifth Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Metal

First Entry

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Mosaic

First Entry

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Second Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Paper

First Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Second Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley, 1

Third Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Fourth Entry

Karla Malinao,Lake Ripley 4-H

Fifth Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Miscellaneous

First Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Second Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Third Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Fourth Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Fifth Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Drawing & Painting

First Entry

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Alison Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 1

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Ekaterina Swain, Cambridge FFA, 1

Second Entry

Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley, 2

Alison Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 1

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Third Entry

Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley, 1

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-Hy, 2

Fourth Entry

Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley, 2

Fifth Entry

Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley 4-H

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Creative Writing

First Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Dairy Cattle

Registered Holstein-Friesians

Winter Heifer Calf

Emily Hanson, Cambridge FFA, 2

Fall Heifer Calf

Emily Hanson, Cambridge FFA, 4

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley, 1

Registered Jersey

Fall Heifer Calf

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Registered Red & White

Winter Heifer Calf

Haden Hartwig, Cambridge FFA, 1

Fall Heifer Calf

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Fall Yearling Heifer

Haden Hartwig, Cambridge FFA, 1

Grade Holstein-Friesians

Winter Heifer Calf

Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Karn Vethe, Cambridge FFA, 1

Fall Heifer Calf

Aevri Ciha, Cambridge FFA, 2

Haley K Ellickson, Cambridge FFA, 1

Summer Yearling Heifer

Karn Vethe, Cambridge FFA, 1

Winter Yearling Heifer

Aevri Ciha, Cambridge FFA, 1

Cow 3 years old in Milk

Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Cross Breeds

Summer Yearling Heifer

Karn Vethe, Cambridge FFA, 1

Showmanship

Grade 12 and Up

Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H

Grade 10 - 11

Haley K Ellickson, Cambridge FFA, 4

Emily Hanson, Cambridge FFA, 2

Haden Hartwig, Cambridge FFA, 3

Karn Vethe, Cambridge FFA, 3

Grade 8 - 9

Aevri Ciha, Cambridge FFA, 4

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Flowers and House Plants

Desert garden, featuring cacti & succulents

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Hanging basket of foliage and vines

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Specimen Blooms

Snapdragon

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Daisy

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Marigolds

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Sunflowers

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Zinnia

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Salvia

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Basket, Hanging, Petunias

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Basket, Hanging, Impatients

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Basket, Hanging, Geranium

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Echinacea

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Hemerocallis (Day Lily)

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Lily, Asistic

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Monarda (Bee Balm)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Hosta, Green Leaf

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Hosta, Blue Leaf

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Hosta, Variegated Leaf

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Award of Excellence

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Hosta, Miniature

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Arrangments

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Foods and Nutrition

Baked Items

Alyssa Brown, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Additional choice

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Slice of Pie w/ homemade crust

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Any yeast product 

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Homemade Candy

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Favorite prepared item

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Dish for a person with a food allergy

Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Homemade Wisconsin Dairy Dish

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Cake Decorating

Decorated Cake NOT a wedding cake

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Food Preservation

Any food preservation item

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Any food preservation item

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Ashley Schultz, LLake Ripley 4-H, 1

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Nutritious Snack, Appetizer, Breakfast Item

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Goats

Recorded Grades 

Senior Yearling Doe

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Grades

Junior Doe

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Senior Doe

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Senior Yearling Doe

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Market Goats

Meat Breed Market (wether less than one year)

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Grand Champion

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Other Goats

Sr. Yearling

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Wether less than one year

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Wether at least one year

Kaylee Lund, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2, Reserve Grand Champion

Showmanship

Senior Showmanship 

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Intermediate Showmanship 

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Junior Showmanship

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Kaylee Lund, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Jefferson County Goat Book

Goat Scrap Book

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Health, Political, and Social Sciences

Genalogy

Family Tree

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

History and Heritage

Exhibit relating to History & Heritage

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Special Emphasis Program

Exhibit relating to current year's special emphasis theme

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Home Environment

First Entry

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Plant Craft

First Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Knitting & Crocheting

Knitting

First Entry

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Second Entry

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Crocheting

First Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H

Mechanical Projects

Diorama

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Natural Sciences

Birds

A birdhouse

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

A bird feeder

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Outdoor Adventure

A first aid kit for adventure activities

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Exhibit of menus and gear to cook the meals from an adventure trip

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Exhibit showing the steps for planning an adventure trip

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Shooting Sports

Target Shooting: Sights

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Target Shooting: 22 Rifle

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley, 2

Target Shooting: Shotgun

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley, 2

All other Natual Science Projects

Weather

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, State Fair

Photography

Color/one inanimate object

Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Color/one person

Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley, 3

Color/animal(s)

Ekaterina Swain, Cambridge FFA, 1

B&/animal(s)

Ekaterina Swain, Cambridge FFA, 1

Color/ landscape/seascape/farmscape-showing different horizon line

Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Color/same subject from different angles/ points of view

Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Color Plant/ Flower

Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley 4-H

Intermediate Skills (Photo Jr)

Color Animal

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H,4

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

B&W Animal

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Color People

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

B&W People

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Color Plant/Flower Photos

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 2

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 4

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

B&W Plant/Flower

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Color Natural Landscape/ seascape/farmscape

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

B&W Natural Landscape/ seascape/farmscape

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 4

B&W Cityscape (manmade) Architecture

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Color Abstract and/or mulitple exposure

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

B&W Abstract and/or mulitple exposure

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Color photos describing a narration/story

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Intermediate Enlargement

Color Animal

Alyssa Brown, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

B&W Animal

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Color Sunrise/Sunset

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Color Plant/Flower

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

B&W Plant/Flower

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Color Natual Landscape/seascape/farmscape

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Show

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

B&W Natual Landscape/seascape/farmscape

Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Advance Skills

Color Animal

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

B&W Animal

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Color People

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H

B&W People

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Color Action Sports

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H

Color Cityscape(manmade) Architecture

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley

B&W Cityscape(manmade) Architecture

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley, 1

Color Food

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley

Enlargements

Color Animal

Denise Olson, Cambridge FFA

B&W Animal

Denise Olson, Cambridge FFA

B&W Natual Landscape/seascape/farmscape

Denise Olson, Cambridge FFA

Photography Projects

Computer slide show

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Scrapbook

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Plant and Soil Science

Vegetable Garden

Beans, green

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Beans, yellow or purple

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Award of Excellence

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Beets

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H

Cabbage

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Carrots

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Cucumbers

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Greens

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Kohlrabi

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Lettuce

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Onions, large dry

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 4

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Peas, edible pods

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Peppers

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Potatoes

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H 2

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Radish

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Squash

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Tomatoes

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Any other vegetable

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Garden Boxes

Vegetables

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Fruit

Blueberries

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Cherries

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Currants

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Raspberries

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley

Mulberries

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley

Any other mature fruit

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley

Poultry

Large Fowl

Wyandottes

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Champion

Wyandottes (Hen)

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 2

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Wyandottes (Cockerel)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Wyandottes (Pullet)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Any Other American (Hen)

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 2

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

All Other Asiatic (Cockerel)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

All Other Asiatic (Pullet)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Faverolles (Hen)

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 2

Any Other Continental (Cock)

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Any Other Continental (Hen)

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Champion

Any Other Continental (Cockerel)

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Any Other Continental (Pullet)

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion

Australorps (Cockerel)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Orpingtons (Hen)

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Orpingtons (Pullet)

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H

All Other English (Hen)

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Leghorns (Cockerel)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Champion

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Leghorns (Pullet)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion

All Other Mediterranean (Hen)

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Araucanas & Ameraucanas (Hen)

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 2

Araucanas & Ameraucanas (Cockerel)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion

Gavin Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H

Araucanas & Ameraucanas (Pullet)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Champion

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Gavin Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Standard Pet Type (Hen)

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Bantam

All Single Comb Clean Legged (Cock)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

All Single Comb Clean Legged (Hen)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

All Single Comb Clean Legged (Cockerel)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

All Single Comb Clean Legged (Pullet)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Champion

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rose Comb Clean Legged (Hen)

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Rose Comb Clean Legged (Cockerel)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rose Comb Clean Legged (Pullet)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

All Other Combs Clean Legged (Hen)

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA

Cochins (Cock)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA

Cochins (Hen)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Cochins (Cockerel)

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Cochins (Pullet)

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 4

All Other Feathered Legged (Cock)

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 2

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H

All Other Feathered Legged (Hen)

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Bantam Pet Type (Hen)

Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley4

Bantam Pet Type ( Pullet)

Tegan Guckenberger, Lake Ripley4

Duck

All Heavy Varieties (Old Male)

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1, Grand Champion

All Heavy Varieties (Old Female)

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

All Bantam Varieties (Old Male)

Gavin Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

All Bantam Varieties (Old Female)

Gavin Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Market Class

Roasters

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Broilers

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Champion

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley, 1, Grand Champion

Eggs

Brown

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 1

Any Other

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Egg Display

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Showmanship

Senior Showmanship

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion

Rachel Drotzer, Cambridge FFA, 2

Molly Hellberg, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Ashley Schultz, Lake Ripley 4-H

Intermediate Showmanship

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion

Rabbits

Six Class Breeds (Purebred Only)

New Zealand ( Jr. Buck)

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

New Zealand (Int. Buck)

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

New Zealand (Sr. Buck)

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Reserve

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

New Zealand (Jr. Doe)

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

New Zealand (Int. Doe)

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Breed

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

New Zealand (Sr. Doe)

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Any Other Six Class Breed (Jr. Buck)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Any Other Six Class Breed (Int. Buck)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Any Other Six Class Breed (Jr. Doe)

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Breed

Any Other Six Class Breed (Int. Doe)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Four Class Breeds (Purebred Only)

Mini Lops (Jr. Buck)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Mini Lops (Sr. Buck)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Reserve

Mini Lops (Jr. Doe)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Mini Lops (Sr. Doe)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Breed

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Holland Lop (Jr. Buck)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Holland Lop (Sr. Buck)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Breed

Holland Lop (Jr. Doe)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Holland Lop (Sr.Doe)

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Best of Reserve

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 4

Mini Rex (Sr. Buck)

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Mini Rex (Sr. Doe)

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Polish (Sr. Doe)

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Meat Animals

Meat Pen

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Single Fryer

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Roaster Rabbit

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Showmanship 

Grade 3-5

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Grade 6-8

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Grade 9 & up

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Grand Champion

Speeches & Demostrations

Special Emphasis

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

8th and 9th Grade

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Swine

Any Breed Market Hog

Market MAP ID Animal #1

Tyce Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Cain Clark, Cambridge FFA, 1

Kenidee Clark, Cambridge FFA

Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Victor Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Kaden Grieser, Cambridge FFA, 1

Sophie Grieser, Cambridge FFA, 1

Emily Hanson, Cambridge FFA, 2

Alison Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 1

Bryce Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 1

Jared Marty, Cambridge FFA, 4

Jordan Marty, Cambridge FFA, 3

Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley, 3

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley, 3

Alyssa Woodley, Cambridge FFA, 2

Market MAP ID Animal #2

Cain Clark, Cambridge FFA, 1

Kenidee Clark, Cambridge FFA

Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley4

Victor Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H

Kaden Grieser, Cambridge FFA, 1, Reserve Champion

Sophie Grieser, Cambridge FFA, 1

Emily Hanson, Cambridge FFA, 3

Jared Marty, Cambridge FFA, 2

Jordan Marty, Cambridge FFA, 3

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Bred & Owned

Market MAP ID Animal #1

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Showmanship 

Grade 6

Aiden Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Grade 7

Tyce Bettenhausen, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Cain Clark, Cambridge FFA, 1

Grade 8

Victor Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Grade 9

Kenidee Clark, Cambridge FFA, 2

Alyssa Woodley, Cambridge FFA, 3

Grade 10

Emily Hanson, Cambridge FFA, 3

Bryce Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 3

Jared Marty, Cambridge FFA, 3

Grade 11

Sophie Grieser, Cambridge FFA, 3

Grade 12

Kaden Grieser, Cambridge FFA, 2

Jordan Marty, Cambridge FFA, 3

Grade 13

Anna Evenson, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Alison Kinnaird, Cambridge FFA, 4

Woodworking

Grades 3 & 4

First Entry

Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley 4-H

Grade 5 & 6

First Entry

Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, State Fair

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Second Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Third Entry

Karla Malinao, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Grades 7 & 8

First Entry

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Alyssa Brown, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, State Fair Alternative

Second Entry

Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H

Third Entry

Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Youth Leadership & Self-Determined

Scrapbook of leadership activities

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H

Any other exhibit

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Display/poster in Animal Science Self Determined

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Poster/display or exhibit on entrepreneurship

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 3

Any poster/display or exhibit on personal finance

Gunnar Sperle, Lake Ripley 4-H, 2

Open poultry

All Other Mediterranean (Cockerel)

Jacey Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

All Other Mediterranean (Pullet)

Jacey Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1

All Other Standard Breeds (Cockerel)

Jacey Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, Overall Reserve Grand Champion

All Other Standard Breeds (Pullet)

Jacey Peter, Lake Ripley 4-H, 1, Reserve Champion

