A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, March 5: Community Cafe
There will be a Community Cafe March 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. It’s a free meal open to anyone in the community, hosted by local groups.
Thursday, March 5: Arts center meeting
There will be an informational meeting about the April 7 performing arts center referendum hosted by the Cambridge School District on March 5 at 7 p.m. in the little theater at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St.
Saturday, March 7: Bantering Beats
The Cambridge Humanities Council is holding a free discussion group called the Bantering Beats on March 7 at 4 p.m. at Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St. It’s a conversational group exchanging ideas and connecting. This month’s topic is “what influence did an older sibling or friend have on your life?”
Saturday, March 7: 2020 Pride Prom
The Cambridge Winery is hosting a Pride Prom, a formal celebrating LGBTQ identities, on March 7 at 7 p.m. at the winery, 700 Kenseth Way. The prom features a full bar, appetizers, music by DJ Femme Noir, a photographer, drag performances and shuttles to Madison. Tickets include appetizers and a drink ticket. Prom attire encouraged. The event is for guests 21 and over.
Sunday, March 8: Artist meet-up
There will be a networking event for artists on March 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St. It’s meant to help professional and hobby artists develop their work and connect with people in the art industry.
Sunday, March 8: PFLAG meeting
There will be a PFLAG meeting on March 8 at 3 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. PFLAG is a national nonprofit that supports and advocates for LGBTQ people, their families and allies. The Cambridge chapter of the organization holds a support meeting every month.
March 10-14: Free Jazzercise
Cambridge Jazzercise is offering free community Jazzercise classes on Tuesday March, 10 at 6 p.m., Thursday March 12 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 at 8:15 a.m. at the Nikolay Middle School old gym, 211 South St. These free cardio classes are offered in honor of Cambridge Jazzercise’s 14th anniversary.
Wednesday, March 11: Coffee with Our House Senior Living
The second Wednesday every month, area residents are invited to have coffee with members of Our House Senior Living from 8-9 a.m. at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant, W9644 U.S. Highway 12.
Wednesday, March 11: Arts center meeting
There will be a Performing Arts Center Referendum meeting at the Cambridge Historic School Museum, 211 South Street, at 6 p.m. on March 11. The meeting includes a question and answer session about the April 7 referendum.
Friday, March 13: Spring Bowling Night
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is holding a bowling night March 13 from 7-10 p.m. at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9534 U.S. Highway 12. There will be a scotch doubles nine pin tap, silent auction, raffles and door prizes.
Saturday, March 14: Scavenger Hunt
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a scavenger hunt March 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Severson Learning Center on Oakland Road. Part of an outdoor events series for families this winter.
Sunday, March 15: Hall of Honor Nominees
The Cambridge School District is accepting nominees for the Blue Jay Hall of Honor and Athletic Hall of Fame until March 15. The district honors local athletes, community members, and Cambridge alumni every year. This year’s honorees will be recognized at a banquet this fall. To nominate someone for the Hall of Honor and Hall of Fame, people can submit a form to the Cambridge School District Office, at 403 Blue Jay Way. Forms are available at the office, or at www.cambridge.k12.wi.us.
DEERFIELD
Saturday, March 7: Euchre Party
The Deerfield Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Euchre party on March 7 at 12 p.m. at Nora’s Tavern, 1843 U.S. Highway 12-18.
Sunday, March 8: Community meal
There is a community meal on March 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. It’s a free meal for the community, hosted by the DHS LEO Club in March.
Monday, March 9: Empty Bowls
There will be an Empty Bowls workshop on March 9 from 4-7 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. People who made bowls in February can glaze and finish their bowls on March 9 or 16.
Saturday, March 14: Food Drive
BSA Scouts from Deerfield Pack 88 and Troop 88 will collect nonperishable food items on March 14 after 9 a.m. for the Deerfield Food Pantry. Scouts will distribute flyers for the food drive on March 7, and collect items from resident’s front porches on March 14. To participate, leave nonperishables on your porch. There will also be a donation bin at the Deerfield Public Library, 12 W. Nelson St.
Monday, March 16: Deerfield Historical Society Meeting
The Deerfield Historical Society will meet Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m. at the Deerfield Community Center, 10 Liberty Suite. The meeting is open to the public. The society will continue to discuss the future of its museum and the organization's future as a whole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.