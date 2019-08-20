For the past two years, Cambridge and Deerfield property values have been on the decline. That should be a concern.
Every year about this time, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue releases data on the equalized value of municipalities across the state.
Equalized value is the total value of all taxable property in a municipality. If it goes up in a given year, either new construction has added to the community’s overall value and/or existing property has risen in value.
Importantly, a rising equalized value allows a city or village, under state-imposed municipal levy limits, to increase its tax levy year-to-year to help cover services like fire, police and EMS. If a municipality’s equalized value doesn’t go up, its levy limit freezes.
Statewide
Statewide, the trend has been upward.
In Wisconsin as a whole between 2018 and 2019, equalized value rose by about 6 percent, the Department of Revenue reported recently. That followed a 4.5 percent increase between 2017 and 2018 and continues a gradual uptick since a statewide bottoming out around 2012.
That trend hasn’t held, however, for Cambridge or Deerfield.
Cambridge
Over the past two years, Cambridge’s equalized value has been on the decline, dropping 7.3 percent between 2017 and 2018 and another 3.4 percent between 2018 and 2019. That follows about four years in which its equalized property value rose steadily after a historic bottoming out in 2013. The total value of all property in the village is now about where it was in 2007.
Deerfield
The Village of Deerfield similarly saw its equalized property value drop 6.1 percent between 2017 and 2018 and another 4.3 percent between 2018 and 2019. Its equalized value had peaked in 2005, slid through 2013, and then rose through 2017 before beginning this two-year slide. The total value of all property in Deerfield is now about where it was in 2004.
A municipality wants to see a slow, steady increase over time in its equalized value, to allow its state levy limit to rise in tandem with the increasing cost of services like fire, police and EMS. A rising equalized value generally demonstrates that the community is healthy and growing.
A municipality doesn’t want to trend downward, especially as the rest of the state trends upward.
Elected leaders in Cambridge and Deerfield need to take a look at why equalized property values are dropping here, out of line with the statewide trend, and have a plan to stem that bleed.
