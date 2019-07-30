It doesn’t matter where you live – in the city, the suburbs or a rural area – when your neighbor is struggling, it’s important to notice and to help how you can.
For a host of reasons, this year has been extra tough for farmers.In fact, concern about rising suicide rates among farmers has spurred recent state and national action.
Last week, the Wisconsin Farmers Union began teaming with more than a dozen other groups in a “Farm Neighbors Care” social media campaign.
It asks rural residents to “have face-to-face conversations with farmers and agri-business owners,” in an effort to stem the suicide tide.
“For some, this conversation and check-in may be the dose of positivity needed to make it through a tough day,” said a July 23 release.
The campaign asks rural residents to put together a small “goodie bag,” snack or meal and to deliver that to a farmer and “stay for a few minutes of conversation. This is meant as a time to check in and see how the person or family is doing. Ideally, this will not stop at one conversation, but will become a regular habit.”
Participants are also urged to take a picture of their “goodie bag” and to post that on
Facebook with #FarmNeighborsCare.
The groups partnering on the #FarmNeighborsCare campaign include: AgrAbility of Wisconsin, Dairy Business Association, Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, National Farm Medicine Center, Professional Dairy Producers, Rural Mutual Insurance Company, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Wisconsin Farm Center, Wisconsin Farmers Union, Wisconsin Pork Association, Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association and the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board.
The Wisconsin Farm Center, a free and confidential call center available to farmers in the state, reported more than 2,300 calls in 2018. As of May 30, 2019, the center had received more than 1,000 calls. Most are related to finances and levels of distress.
Additionally, earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers included in his biennial budget $100,000 for the Farm Center. The state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee has yet to release that funding, however, as it works through a request from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, to make it available.
The statewide efforts to raise awareness are heartening.
And we agree that the best way to show you care is to be there. Reach out to a farmer. It could make all the difference.
