CAMBRIDGE
Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring St. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to meal.
Friday, Oct. 4
Sausage Veggie Egg Bake
Orange Juice
Mini Biscuit/Butter
Spiced Apples
Coffee Cake
MO – Veggie Egg Bake
NCS — SF Cookies
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Ham and Potato Casserole
NAS – Chicken/Potato Casserole
California Blend
Banana
MG Bread/ Butter
Chocolate Cream Pie
MO – Veggie and Potato Cass.
NCS — SF Pudding
Friday, Oct. 11
Chicken Macaroni Salad
Green Beans
Glazed Diced Carrots
Pears
Apple Sauce Bar
MO – Mac and Cheese
NCS – Spiced Apple
Friday, Oct. 11 Salad Option
Harvest Salad: Mixed greens topped with beets, garbanzo beans, cucumber, red onion, feta and croutons. Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette. Meal items to be served with this: pears, apple sauce bar
DEERFIELD
The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot: 764-5935.
