CAMBRIDGE

Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring St. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to meal.

Friday, Oct. 4

Sausage Veggie Egg Bake

Orange Juice

Mini Biscuit/Butter

Spiced Apples

Coffee Cake

MO – Veggie Egg Bake

NCS — SF Cookies

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Ham and Potato Casserole

NAS – Chicken/Potato Casserole

California Blend

Banana

MG Bread/ Butter

Chocolate Cream Pie

MO – Veggie and Potato Cass.

NCS — SF Pudding

Friday, Oct. 11

Chicken Macaroni Salad

Green Beans

Glazed Diced Carrots

Pears

Apple Sauce Bar

MO – Mac and Cheese

NCS – Spiced Apple

Friday, Oct. 11 Salad Option

Harvest Salad: Mixed greens topped with beets, garbanzo beans, cucumber, red onion, feta and croutons. Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette. Meal items to be served with this: pears, apple sauce bar

DEERFIELD

The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot: 764-5935.

