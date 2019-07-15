Marilyn I. Nett, age 82, of Cambridge passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 at Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge.
Marilyn was born on November 26, 1936 to Hugo and Hildegard Woelfel in New Holstein, WI. She graduated from St. Agnes Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 in Fond du Lac, WI and worked as a Registered Nurse for several years. Marilyn married her husband, Louis A. Nett, and then settled into her new career as a homemaker and loving mother of 5 children.
She enjoyed gardening, travel, photography, painting and doing puzzles. She especially enjoyed her time with her beloved cats Harpo, Oprah, Willie, Waylon, Callie & Chance.
Marilyn is survived by her children; Dean (Alan) Nett of Madison, Dawn (David) James of Cambridge, Morgan Stelse of Fort Atkinson, Dirk (Lisa) Nett of Cambridge and Brad (Kim) Nett of Cambridge. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Audi, Brooke, Jack, Brandon, Samantha, Brody, Kyle, Tatum, Kevin, Hailey, Paige, Olivia, Hannah and Thomas. Marilyn is also survived by her sister, Carol Beck.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis; siblings, Ronalda, Melvin, Robert and Margaret; a nephew, Daniel Beck and a great-nephew, Casey DeSombre.
Private services will be held at Lakeview Cemetery.
Those wishing to express sympathy with a donation in Marilyn’s memory, please consider the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
The family would like to thank Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge and Rainbow Hospice for the excellent care provided.
Nitardy funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.
