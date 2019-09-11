Thursday, Sept. 12

1.Nachos, Refined Beans, Warm Cinn. Apples

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Brat

Friday, Sept. 13

1.BYO Sub, Sun Chips, Corn, Applesauce

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Ravioli, Cheese Bosco Stick

Monday, Sept. 16

1.Cheese Omelet, Jones Sausage Links, Cinnamon Roll, Hashbrowns, OJ

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Chicken Pot Pie

Tuesday, Sept. 17

1.Hamburger/Cheeseburger, French Fries, Baked Beans, Peaches

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Beef and Cheese Burrito, Spanish Rice

Wednesday, Sept. 18

1.Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Rotini, Corn, Pears

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Baked Potato, with Toppings

Thursday, Sept. 19

1.Philly Steak, Cheese Sauce, CA Medley, Fresh Apple Slices

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Sausage Pancake on a Stick

