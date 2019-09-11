Thursday, Sept. 12
1.Nachos, Refined Beans, Warm Cinn. Apples
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Brat
Friday, Sept. 13
1.BYO Sub, Sun Chips, Corn, Applesauce
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Ravioli, Cheese Bosco Stick
Monday, Sept. 16
1.Cheese Omelet, Jones Sausage Links, Cinnamon Roll, Hashbrowns, OJ
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Chicken Pot Pie
Tuesday, Sept. 17
1.Hamburger/Cheeseburger, French Fries, Baked Beans, Peaches
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Beef and Cheese Burrito, Spanish Rice
Wednesday, Sept. 18
1.Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Rotini, Corn, Pears
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Baked Potato, with Toppings
Thursday, Sept. 19
1.Philly Steak, Cheese Sauce, CA Medley, Fresh Apple Slices
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Sausage Pancake on a Stick
