American Family Insurance Agent Sherry Lange, who has offices in Deerfield and Jefferson, has earned the AFLIC award from American Family Insurance.
She joins a select group of agents who distinguished themselves in 2019 through outstanding sales of life insurance products offered by the company’s subsidiary, American Family Life Insurance Company.
Lange has been an agent for American Family since January 2005.
“This is a tremendous honor for Sherry but not surprising when you consider the emphasis she places on relationships,” Brian Brezenski, district sales manager for the company, said in a release. “She takes the time to listen and work with her customers to make sure they understand their insurance options and how each fits their unique needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.