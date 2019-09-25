A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Sunday, Sept. 29: Blue Jay Hall of Honor Recognition Banquet
The 11th-annual Hall of Honor Induction and Recognition banquet is Sept. 29. There will be a Hall of Honor open house at 1 p.m. in Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way, followed by a social hour from 2-3 p.m. and a banquet and ceremony at 3 p.m. at the Lake Ripley Country Club, W9575 US-12. People can purchase tickets from the American Family Insurance Office, 156 W. Main St., or the school district office, 403 Blue Jay Way. More information: (608) 423-4345.Thursday, Oct. 3: Community cafe
There is a free community meal Oct. 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the Cambridge High School commons, 403 Blue Jay Way. More information: (608) 423-8108.
Oct. 3-27: Art exhibition
The Cambridge Artist Society is having an art exhibition from Oct. 3-27 at the Whitewater Arts Alliance at 402 W. Main St. in Whitewater. The Cultural Arts Center Gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. There will also be a reception on Oct. 6 from 1-3 p.m. The Cambridge Artist Society will show pieces from past pop-ups, and new pieces from found objects. More information: cambridgeartistssociety@gmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 5: Ruby Rose Gallery anniversary
Ruby Rose Gallery is celebrating its second anniversary on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 214 W. Main St. The event includes face painting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a gem and rock dig, birthday cake and ice cream. More information: (920) 475-2925.
Saturday, Oct. 5: Free discussion group
The Cambridge Humanities Council is holding a free discussion group Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. at Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St. The council holds a “Bantering Beats” conversational group monthly, to exchange ideas and connect. This month’s topic is “What’s your idea of a happy life?” This is an all-ages, free event. More information: (608) 235-2377.
Sunday, Oct. 6: 175th anniversary worship
East Koshkonong Church will have a special worship service, to celebrate their 175th anniversary, on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. at 454 E. Church Rd. Worship includes music by the Grieg Chorus and a fiddler, and a reception after the service. More information: (608) 423-3017.
Monday, Oct. 14: Gun violence forum
The Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church will hold a community forum and panel discussion about ending gun violence on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at 313 E. Main St. Participants will talk about how to collaborate as schools, faith organizations, law enforcement, leaders and citizens to end gun violence. More information: (608) 423-3001.
ROCKDALE
Sunday, Sept. 29: Fellowship breakfast
The Rockdale Lutheran Church confirmation class will host a breakfast on Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at 107 Water St. in the lower level of the building. The event is free for students grades 7-12. More information: (608) 630-1502.
DEERFIELD
Saturday, Sept. 28: “ChiliFest”
The Deerfield Lions Club ChiliFest is Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fireman’s Park. This is an annual event to benefit the Lions Club. There will be a bouncy house, a 9 a.m. vendor market, concessions and beer sales, a 10 a.m. car/tractor show, raffles, an 11 a.m. cornhole tournament, kids games, a 1 p.m. public chili tasting and a craft beer tasting. There will also be live music — Bannedwagon will play from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Mark Croft Band will play 1-4 p.m. and Angels and Outlaws will perform from 5-9 p.m. More information: lionschilifest.com.
Sunday, Sept. 29: “Schuster’s Farm Salutes Those Who Serve”
Schuster’s Farm, at 1326 U.S. Highway 12-18, has rescheduled its event honoring service members to Sunday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All military and first responders can enter the farm for free. Significant others and children of those honored receive admission for half-price. More information: (608) 764-8488.
Sunday, Oct. 5: Fall dinner
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church will have its annual fall dinner and bake sale on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. at 3494 Oak Park Rd. This is an all-you-can-eat, family-style turkey dinner. The cost is $10 for adults, $4 for kids and free for children two and under. On the menu is turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, coleslaw, green bean casserole, pie, coffee and milk. Carry outs available. There will also be a bake sale from 3:30-7 p.m. More information: (608)764-5885.
Sunday, Oct. 13: Community meal
There will be a free community meal Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. More information: (608) 764-5431.
Monday, Oct. 7: Music of the West African Kora
Musician Sean Gaskell will perform at the Deerfield Public Library on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m., at 12 W. Nelson St. He will play music on a Kora, an instrument with 21 strings originating in West Africa. More information: (608) 764-8102.Monday, Oct. 14: Deerfield Historical Society meeting
The Deerfield Historical Society will hold a meeting Monday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Public Library, 12 W. Nelson St. The purpose of the meeting is to elect new officers and to plan for the future. All members are asked to attend and new members are welcome. For more information call Beverly Dahl at (608) 764-5729.
REGIONAL
Saturday, Sept. 28: Dog-powered sports
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting a workshop on dog-powered sports on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Humane Society, W6127 Kiesling Rd., between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. The free workshop will teach people to take on sports such as trekking, biking or skiing, with their dog, as well as equipment and training needed. More information: (920) 674-2048.
Monday, Oct. 7: Dog on the loose workshop
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting a workshop on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Humane Society, W6127 Kiesling Rd. between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. The free workshop will cover safety tips when seeing a dog on the loose. More information: (920) 674-2048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.