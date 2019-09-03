Cambridge should consider following larger Dane County communities, in having a more targeted environmental sustainability effort, Cambridge Village Board member Erik Wittwer suggested Aug. 27.
Wittwer attended the Aug. 15 Sustainability Leaders Collaborative meeting in Madison that was attended by about two dozen municipal leaders from around the county. Wittwer said topics of discussion included solar energy, energy-efficient buildings, green infrastructure to manage flooding, and renewable fuel/green fleets.
Wittwer raised an idea on Aug. 27 that the village create at sustainability committee, comprised of citizens, as well as possibly school officials and Village Board members. Its job, he said, could involve reviewing project proposals that come before the village, to weigh whether they could be approached in a more energy efficient way.
The Cambridge Village Board didn’t take any action on the suggestion but reacted favorably to Wittwer’s idea.
Village Board member Paula Hollenbeck said she believes the creation of such a committee could be a “good thing,” for Cambridge.
Wittwer also said he’d like to see Cambridge consider whether Koshkonong Creek could be tapped for water power generation, perhaps helping to offset the cost of operating city well pumps.
“Dane County wants to find programs that we can all work together on,” Wittwer said. “We all breathe the same air, so we have a good incentive to work together with neighboring communities.”
In other matters the Village Board on Aug. 27:
• Voted unanimously, with Kathy Cunningham absent, to issue $1.07 million in bonds to pay for village water projects, Amundson community center upgrades, and to refinance existing debt. A representative of Ehlers, Inc., the village’s contracted financial advisor, noted that due to a lower than expected winning bid, and an associated lower than anticipated final interest rate of just under 2 percent, the village was able to shave off about $70,000 in interest payments over the life of the bonds.
Bankers Bank, of Madison, was the winning bidder.
Initially, the Village Board had expected to vote on issuing about $1.14 million in bonds but that was reduced at the time of the sale to $1.07 million.
Hollenbeck said she was “really excited about the outcome. I don’t know if we could have asked for a better outcome. It’s a very good thing for the village.”
“I would agree,” Village President Mark McNally concurred.
• Heard from McNally, that he has spoken in recent days with the Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) whose board has said it is no longer interested in potentially renting former village office space at the Amundson Community Center. Village office staff have moved in recent weeks into remodeled space that was formerly the Cambridge library. No representative of CART was at the Aug. 27 meeting and Tom Watson, president of CART’s board of directors, didn’t return a request for comment. “Tom says ‘we are better off where we are at,’” McNally said, of CART’s current office location at 223 Jefferson St., in an industrial park on the village’s north side.
• Briefly discussed the future of Cambridge’s weekly senior meal program, which is offered through the Village of McFarland’s Senior Outreach program, and has been operating at a deficit. McNally said McFarland Village President Brad Czebotar recently reached out to him, wanting to discuss the future of Cambridge’s meal site. McNally said that meeting will happen soon. In response, Hollenbeck noted that “I think we need to understand there are other options than going with McFarland. We don’t have to use McFarland; there are other options that might be available… to provide the same level of service to our seniors.”
• Approved a street use permit for Kate Rogers, a local elementary school student who organized a downtown Cambridge children’s costume parade during the 2018 Halloween season and would like to organize one again. Kate appeared with mother, Dusty Rogers, who owns a downtown clothing boutique. The parade, from 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, would gather in Veteran’s Park, and proceed around the perimeter of the park. Children who want to can go on to trick-or-treat at downtown businesses. Kate Rogers said the event may also involve some trunk-or-treating from the car trunks of area residents who would like to be involved. Kate Rogers said the 2018 parade drew more than 100 children. “It really was a big hit; we’ve gotten a lot of feedback about people wanting it to continue,” Dusty Rogers said.
• Approved the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce’s plans to install a new Welcome to Cambridge and the Lake Ripley Area sign on a small parcel of village land on U.S. Highway 12-18 near The Vineyards at Cambridge development.
• Approved contracting with Attorney Paul Kent, of Stafford Rosenbaum, of Madison, to represent the village in a dispute with the Town of Oakland over who’s responsible for maintaining Blue Jay Way in front of Cambridge High School. The Wisconsin Department of Administration on Aug. 26 approved the town’s surprise request that Blue Jay Way, and two other streets, North Street and Potters Road, be annexed into the village. The village has hinted that it might fight that annexation. The village had been initially represented by Attorney Connie Anderson, its former village attorney, but Anderson is retired and has decided to step away from the matter. Kent would charge about $300 an hour, Village Administrator Lisa Moen said.
