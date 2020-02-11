The best thing adults can do to support students’ mental health, said mental health educator Jake King, is to just be there.
“Making yourself available as an adult has such a high impact,” King said.
King is an outreach coordinator for NAMI Dane County, the Dane County Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a national organization that educates on and advocates for mental health. NAMI was founded in Dane County in the mid-1970s.
King presented during the Cambridge School District’s speaker series on Feb. 6, to a room of about twenty adults, school staff and parents.
The goal of the presentation, King said, was to give school staff and families tools to recognize mental health concerns in local kids, and help them offer support.
“It’s really about starting the conversation. It’s ending the silence for the families noticing something,” King said. “We need to talk about it. Who do we talk to, and how do we talk about it?”
Mental health concerns should be a priority for families and educators, King said. About 13 percent of children ages 8 to 15 will experience a mental health condition, King said, and 50 percent of kids with a mental health condition aren’t treated.
King also said suicide is the second-leading cause of death for young people ages 15 to 24.
One important part of supporting students is knowing what to watch out for.
King said the list of warning signs of mental health concerns is long. Isolation, risk-taking behavior, patterns of perfectionism, missing school, high levels of frustration, sleep disruption, irritability, sadness, obsession with death and missing meals all make that list.
Seeing dramatic changes in a student's life could be a sign of a mental health concern, King said.
The goal, King said, is “addressing the stigma surrounding mental health issues as well as what is going on with you, and it’s okay to talk about it.”
“If you see something, say something,” King said.
If adults are seeing changes in students, it’s crucial to create space for kids to share what’s going on with them, King said.
“It’s just important, as much as we can, to hear them and see what we can do next with what they’re telling us,” King said.
One school staff member in the audience brought up that because Cambridge has a smaller student body, connections may be more personal.
“That’s where we’re pretty fortunate,” CHS counselor Denise Parker agreed. “We know the kids and what’s unusual or not.”
“That could be such a great asset, given that you all are in a small community and you have some idea of what’s going on with your students and going on in their personal lives.”
King’s advice for communicating with students includes asking open-ended questions, and directly addressing any concerns adults have.
“It’s really just amazing what will happen once you sit down with someone and let them talk,” King said. “When you can make yourself someone that’s safe, someone that's trustworthy, things can happen.”
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay asked King about presentations for student groups, which NAMI offers. The goal is to get students talking in a safe space. NAMI also teaches adults to facilitate mental health groups and presentations in their own communities, holds support groups and connects families directly with resources.
For more information contact NAMI’s Dane County office at (608) 249-7188 or email: contact@ namidanecounty.org
