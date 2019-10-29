The Deerfield High School volleyball team’s season came to a heartbreaking end in a WIAA Division 3 regional-opening loss to New Glarus.
The eighth-seeded Demons dropped a 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 4-15 decision to the visiting and ninth-seeded Glarner Knights.
“The first game the nerves kicked in and we just weren’t on our game. The second and third sets were much better. New Glarus came back fighting the fourth set and we just completely let them back in,” said Deerfield head coach Jessie Backes. “We finished strong in the fourth set, but we couldn’t switch the momentum in the fifth set and couldn’t get anything going — everything that could go wrong did in that last set.”
Junior middle hitter Ashlee Ballmoos had a team-leading 11 kills, senior setter Olivia Tatlock had 28 assists, junior libero Maria Higgins made 24 digs and senior outside hitter Taylor Wild had three aces.
New Glarus went on to lose in three sets to top-seed Brodhead in the regional semifinals.
Deerfield finished the season 13-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.