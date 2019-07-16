As our rural emergency service departments continues to hire more full-time personnel, we don’t want to lose sight of the valuable role that volunteer EMTs and firefighters continue to play.
A bill now being considered by the Wisconsin State Legislature makes a small move in the right direction to recognize their contribution.
Introduced in June, Senate Bill 287 and Assembly Bill 302 would make available three different refundable tax credits for volunteer firefighters, emergency medical responders and practitioners, and ambulance drivers.
The first would offer a $300 annual tax credit for volunteers who have served for 1-5 years, and $600 for volunteers who have served for more than five years.
The second would offer a refundable tax credit of $20 per hour, for up to 25 hours, during which a responder was engaged in education or training.
Applicants for both tax credits would have to be in good standing with their department and would have to have given 40 hours with their department or participated in at least 50 percent of the calls their department responded to that year.
The third option would give a tax credit for unreimbursed mileage and expenses including gear.
Individuals would only be allowed to claim one credit in a given tax year.
The Wisconsin Department of Administration, in a June 25 fiscal report, said there are about 6,300 volunteer emergency responders and practitioners in the state, roughly 17,000 volunteer firefighters and another 4,500 firefighters who contribute a mix of volunteer and paid time.
In all, the proposed tax credit program would cost $11.5 million to $13.6 million annually, the report said.
That’s a small price to pay for time given, and other personal investment made, by our local volunteer firefighters and emergency responders.
Offering them an annual tax credit is the least the state can do to recognize the commitment they make to keeping us safe and to saving lives every day.
Perhaps such an incentive will also slow the exodus of volunteers, saving municipalities money and allowing some trained volunteer responders to continue to serve, without small EMS departments having to go to all paid staff.
