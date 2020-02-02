MARSHALL — Jack Nikolay scored 24 points and Drew Jeffery made five 3-pointers for the Cambridge Blue Jays, but they were defeated by host Marshall, 59-54, in a Capitol South boys basketball game Thursday.
Nikolay scored 16 of his 24 points and Jeffery made four of his five 3-pointers in the second half.
Both teams played better offensively in the second half as Cambridge outscored Marshall, 36-35, after trailing, 24-18, at the break.
"I think the flow of the game was better in the second half," Cambridge coach Mike Jeffery said. "It wasn’t like we were feeling each other out because we play each other twice a year and everybody knows everybody. When Drew got hot, that gave us a second option to play off of Jack and that really helps."
In the second half, Marshall leaned on its size advantages — 6-foot-5 senior guard Tyler Chadwick scored 13 of his 23 in the second half — while Cambridge senior guard Fritz Kaiser took Craig Ward out of the picture from the field. Ward, who entered the game averaging more than 16 points per game, was held to one field goal and 10 points.
But Marshall sophomore Reid Truschinski, who also is 6-foot-5, stepped up and gave the Cardinals 17 points, 14 of which came in the second half.
Marshall had a size advantage and tried to push around Nikolay, who shot nine free throws and made seven of them.
"Marshall was really physical with Jack," Mike Jeffery said. "He’s 130 pounds dripping wet, so teams are going to try to be physical with him. There was a lot of contact and to Jack’s credit, he played through it and kept getting his shots."
Cambridge made seven 3-pointers and were 13 of 15 from the free-throw line.
"I think our defense held us in it in the first half," Jeffery said. "And the fact that we didn't turn the ball over. We only turned it over seven times in the game, so that was a good sign. We just need to get more shots to fall in the first half. The second half — this sounds overly simplistic — but in the second half, shots just started to fall."
The Blue Jays (6-8, 2-2 Capitol South) will take on New Glarus (9-5, 4-0) at home Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 59, CAMBRIDGE 54
Blue Jays 18 36 — 54
Cardinals 24 35 — 59
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Nikolay 7 8-9 24, Kaiser 0 2-2 2, Downing 3 2-2 8, Jeffery 5 0-0 15, Marty 1 1-2 3, Kozier 1 0-0 2. Totals — 17 13-15 54.
Marshall — Chadwick 8 6-9 23, Frank 0 1-2 1, Denniston 1 0-0 2, Timpel 0 2-2 2, Ward 1 7-10 10, Kilian 1 2-2 4, Truschinski 7 0-0 17. Totals — 18 18-25 59.
3-pointers — C (Nikolay 2, Jeffery 5) 7; M (Chadwick, Ward, Truschinski 3) 5. Total fouls — C 21, M 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.