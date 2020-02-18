A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, Feb. 20: Fun with French
The Cambridge Community Library is having a Fun with French party on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley. The Third Thursday program includes French Teacher Madame Welsh giving some lessons in the language, singing songs, activities and snacks.
Saturday, Feb. 22: Pop-Up Art Show
The Cambridge Artist Society is having a pop-up art show on Feb. 22 from 5-9 p.m. at W9414 Highway 18 in Cambridge. The Artist Society puts on two pop-ups each year. This pop-up has a fire theme, featuring 15 artists and their take on fire.
Wednesday, Feb. 26: Ashes on the Go
Members of the Cambridge-area clergy are holding an Ashes on the Go event on Feb. 26 from 7-9 a.m. at 214 W. Main Street. This is an opportunity for people to receive ashes in honor of Ash Wednesday in public before worship services.
Saturday, Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration
The Cambridge Community Library is holding a celebration of Leap Day on Feb. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The library will show the movie “Leap Year,” share pond punch and hold activities.
Saturday, Feb. 29: Until Help Arrives class
The Cambridge Area Emergency Medical Service is holding a class teaching hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed on Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. at the EMS Station, 271 W. Main St. The course will teach skills to help people after an accident or sudden illness until help arrives. A $10 donation suggested. Call (608) 423-3511 to register.
Saturday, Feb. 29: Arts Council gala
The Cambridge Arts Council is hosting its annual fundraising gala on Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Cambridge Winery, 700 Kenseth Way. This year’s gala, “Havana Nights,” is casino themed, with $1500 in gambling fun money, appetizers, cash bar, an artist showcase and a silent auction. Tickets are $45 in advance and $65 at the door.
DEERFIELD
Saturday, Feb. 22: Trivia Contest
The Deerfield Public Library’s 28th-annual trivia contest is Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at Doubledays, 4586 Baxter Road in Cottage Grove. The cost is $10 per person on a pre-registered team, and $15 at the door. There will be prizes for top teams, door prizes, raffles and food and beverages.
Monday, Feb. 24: Empty Bowls
The Deerfield High School Art Club is hosting one of its annual Empty Bowls workshop on Feb. 24 from 4-7 p.m. at DHS, 300 Simonson Blvd. Craft a wooden or ceramic bowl, which people can purchase for $10 or donate to the annual Empty Bowls meal on April 8, which fundraises for the Deerfield Food Pantry. To sign up to make a wooden bowl, contact Nick Brattlie at brattlien@deerfield.k12.wi.us.
Saturday, Feb. 29: Chilli Cook-Off for Autism
The annual Chilli Cook-Off for Autism will be Feb. 29 from 12-4 p.m. at the Rail House, 12 S. Industrial Park Rd. Sample and judge chili for $5, participate in raffles and a silent auction. People making chili can drop off at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 29.
