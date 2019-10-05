Below is an excerpt from the Deerfield School District's Expect Success newsletter for Oct. 2019.
home·com·ing
Noun
The return of a group of people usually on a special occasion to a place formerly regarded as home.
Homecoming celebrations date back to 1911 when Chester Brewer, Athletic Director at the University of Missouri, invited alumni to “come home” for the big game between the Missouri Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks as a way to ensure great attendance in the new stadium. Along with the football game, there was a parade and spirit rally with a bonfire. His challenge to Missouri alumni proved a success with nearly 10,000 “coming home.” Homecoming festivities have been celebrated since, bringing schools and communities together, keeping traditions and school spirit alive through past, present and future generations.
Traditions such as Homecoming are a valuable part of our Deerfield school community culture. It is the common values, morals, customs, and general culture that hold a society together. Traditions are a way to pass these along from generation to generation. As we get ready to celebrate Homecoming the week of October 6-12, we hope you enjoy all of the traditions that make our school and community a great place for kids to learn and grow!
Homecoming traditions bring students and communities closer. During Homecoming week high school students will come to school in themed costumes, play games during lunch hour, paint banners and build parade floats; all in the quest for winning the Homecoming spirit stick. The elementary and middle schools hold their own dress up days to join in the fun. We will come together on Friday to line the streets for the parade, greeting friends and seeing alumni from years past. This is how the fabric of a community is woven together, year after year.
Homecoming traditions bridge the gap between generations. One of the more recent traditions is the elementary school pep rally. On Thursday, our high school senior athletes, pep band and cheer squad make a special visit to share the excite- ment with our youngest students. This super cool event is as much fun for the seniors as it is the kindergartners! But there are many more generational events as well. Young and old watch the parade side by side. Kids and adults circle the Homecoming bonfire. Generations come together to partake in the Athletic Boosters Tailgate. It is likely the longest running, multi-day, intergenerational tradition our community has. How awesome is that!
Homecoming traditions give us something to look forward to. Part of the excitement of fall is knowing that Homecoming is just around the corner. It gives us something to count on, plan for, anticipate. As a matter of fact, this is such a highly anticipated week that high school students have been known to express the “post-Homecoming” blues in the halls when it is over.
Homecoming traditions provide us a sense of identity and school pride. School is a place where everyone needs to feel a sense of belonging, to be part of something bigger than ourselves. School spirit helps us rally around a cause, gives meaning to who we are and pride in where we come from. The whole week is a celebration of our school and community!
Homecoming traditions help us make lasting memories. Memories last a lifetime; they are the moments we look back on, laugh at, reminisce about. A week of Homecoming activities provides countless memories to recount at future class reunions as we peruse the yearbooks. As someone older and wiser once said, “We didn’t realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun.”
