Cambridge’s chapter of a national LGBTQ support group is learning more about healthy spaces and minds this weekend.
The Cambridge PFLAG Chapter, that supports and advocates for LGBTQ people, their families and allies, is hosting a speaker at its monthly meeting.
Psychologist Sheila Kozler will talk on “Healthy Minds, Healthy Home," on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. The presentation will cover “creating space that invites rest, recovery and relationship,” said an announcement of the event.
Kozler is a licensed clinical psychologis in Fort Atkinson.
PFLAG meets on the second Sunday of the month at 3 p.m., hosting speakers and connecting local people. PFLAG is a national nonprofit with are chapters in Madison, Milwaukee, Mount Horeb, Oconomowoc, and Rockford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.