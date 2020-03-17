Local EMS directors say they are prepared to respond to COVID-19.
In a release, Deer-Grove EMS Director Eric Lang said following recommendations from Public Health Madison & Dane County and the Centers for Disease Control, it’s verified its stock of supplies and has “an ample supply,” amount including masks, spray disinfectant, disposable gowns and other gear and hand sanitizer.
Additionally, the release said,
• Each ambulance has an on-board exhaust fan, which staff will use while transporting patients experiencing any respiratory problems, but especially patients with a possible influenza or coronavirus.
• Staff will cleanse expose surfaces in the patient care are of each ambulance at the beginning of each duty shift using standard disinfecting techniques.
• The Plexiglass window between the driver and emergency area in all ambulances will be closed.
• The ability for family members to travel in ambulances with patients will be limited.
In a release, Deer-Grove EMS announced that “due to recent developments surrounding the pandemic COVID-19 (also known as novel coronavirus), the Deer-Grove EMS District is suspending all public education events, public outreach events, station tours and public reservations of department equipment and facilities until further notice.”
Cambridge “The goal of this measure is to reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission of the disease through social distancing. The department is implementing this strategy in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect our responders and the community we serve,” the release said.
Cambridge EMS Director Bob Salov said in an interview that his office has “been inundated,” in recent days with state, county and federal guidelines and orders and has been taking part in webinars and other online meetings locally and with EMS departments in other parts of the country, who have shared what to expect going forward. “We are prepared right now,” with adequate supplies, Salov said. “We did stockpile a little bit,” he said.
He said, however, he is concerned about the status of regular supply chains going forward. He said special care is being taken to decontaminate ambulances between runs and to keep a barrier in place between drivers and patients, and said the EMS station is now closed to all but EMS staff.
