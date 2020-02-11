DEERFIELD — The last time the Deerfield girls basketball program won a Trailways South Conference title many of the players on this year’s team still had their baby teeth.
It’s been eight long years but following Tuesday’s 60-52 win over visiting Palmyra-Eagle, the Lady Demons have earned at least a share of the league championship.
“It is special,” said Deerfield head coach Don Schindler. “Everybody had something to do with this win tonight.”
After building a 15-point lead early in the first half and taking a 30-17 lead into the halftime break, the Demons (14-5 overall, 10-0 Trailways South) saw the Panthers (9-9, 8-2) rally.
A three-point play by sophomore guard Kyler Koutsky and then a Koutsky 3-pointer pulled P-E within seven.
The Demons pushed the lead back to double digits as freshman Moli Haak scored inside before junior Hailey Eickhoff made 1-of-2 free throws making it 38-28.
But P-E simply wouldn’t go away. Another Koutsky’s three-point cut the hosts’ lead to 38-32 with 9:15 remaining.
“We knew Palmyra was going to give us a punch in the mouth, I think they got some confidence with their style of basketball where when they get it they just throw it up,” said Schindler.
But what ultimately sealed the game were two rebound putbacks by Eickhoff, one following a miss by Haak and the other a rebound and follow off a Steffi Siewert miss giving Deerfield a 54-41 lead with 2:16 remaining.
“That’s awesome,” said Schindler. “Hailey’s been with the program since she was a freshman and has just ground it out. I couldn’t be happier for her.”
“They did have an answer, give credit to them. They’re a good team and I wish them luck the rest of the way,” P-E coach Andrew Tranel said.
The Demons made 7-of-10 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory and conferece championship share.
“This time of the year is exciting. That gym was electric and that kind of atmosphere tonight is what high school basketball is all about,” added Tranel.
Siewert scored a game and career-high 22 to lead the Demons, who also got 15 points from Haak and 11 from Eickhoff.
Koutsky led P-E with 20 points while junior guard Ally Czeshinski added 14 and senior guard Hannah Steinbach chipped in 13.
Deerfield can win the title outright with a win over Williams Bay and/or a victory over Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Friday. Both Trailways South tipoffs are set for 7:15 p.m. at DHS.
DEERFIELD 60, PALMYRA-EAGLE 52
Palmyra-Eagle 17 35 — 52
Deerfield 30 30 — 60
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ft-fta pts) — Fredrick 0 1-4 1, Czeshinski 5 3-6 14, Steinbach 3 4-4 13, Koutsk 7 4-4 20, Kysely 1 0-0 2, Ma. Nettesheim 0 2-4 2. Totals — 16 14-22 52.
Deerfield — Winger 1 0-0 3, Eickhoff 5 1-5 11, Ezzell 1 2-2 4, Siewert 7 8-10 22, Brattlie 1 0-0 3, Haak 7 1-5 15, Rucks 1 0-0 2. Totals — 23 12-22 60.
3-point goals — PE 6 (Steinbach 3, Koutsky 2, Czeshinski 1) DEER 2 (Winger 1, Brattle 1). Total fouls — PE 21, DEER 20. Fouled out — PE Fredrick, Czeshinski.
