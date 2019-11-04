A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, Nov. 7: Community Cafe
There is a Community Cafe Nov. 7 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cambridge High School Commons, 403 Blue Jay Way. Free community meal for anyone in the area.
Nov. 8-10: Mamma Mia
Cambridge High School will stage its fall musical, “Mamma Mia” on Nov. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9: Ladies Day Away
Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a ladies day away on Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. Free activity space for women to bring hobbies and spend time away from home.
Saturday, Nov. 9: Paddy’s Paws fundraiser
There will be a bowling fundraiser at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9534 U.S. Highway 12, on Nov. 9 from 4-9:30 p.m. Fundraiser for Paddy’s Paws, a local animal rescue, with a taco bar, raffles and bowling.
Sunday, Nov. 10: Cambridge FFA Alumni Pancake Breakfast
The annual FFA alumni breakfast is Nov. 10 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. Breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausages and potatoes.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: Nutcracker Program
The Cambridge Community Library is having a free Nutcracker program on Nov. 13 from 12:45-1:45 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. There will be dancing and a question and answer session. To register for lunch, call (608) 423-8045.
Friday, Nov. 15: FFA fruit and cheese sale
Cambridge FFA is having its annual fruit and cheese said until Nov. 15. People can contact an FFA member or Emily Klingbeil to order. To order, contact an FFA member or Emily Klingbeil at 608-423-3261 ext. 3151.
Friday, Nov. 15: CAP Board vacancy
The Cambridge Community Activities Program has a vacancy on the Board of Directors, and is seeking candidates. Board members are responsible for attending monthly meetings and volunteering. Interested individuals should submit a letter with their strengths and interest in the role to Cambridge CAP, PO Box 54, Cambridge, WI 53523 by Nov. 15.
Saturday, Nov. 16: Geocaching
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a geocaching event Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Severson Learning Center on Oakland Road. Part of an outdoor events series for families this winter. Register for the event at http://www.cambridgecap.net.
LONDON
Saturday, Nov. 9: Veterans Day program
The Deerfield Cambridge Memorial VFW Post 9424 is having its Veterans Day program Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. on Main Street in London. They will sell poppies until Nov. 11.
DEERFIELD
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 8-10: Fiddler on the Roof
Deerfield High School will stage its fall musical production, “Fiddler on the Roof,” on Nov. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9: Christmas in the Country craft show
The annual Christmas in the Country Craft and Art Show is Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W. Quarry St. Artwork and crafts for sale, concessions and raffles.
Saturday, Nov. 9: Holiday craft fair
Deerfield Lutheran Church will hold a craft and vendor holiday event on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Deerfield Community Center, 10 Liberty St. Crafts, vendor products, raffles and concessions.
Saturday, Nov. 9: Greeting cards for veterans
The American Legion Auxiliary and Deerfield Public Library are having an event Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library, 12 W. Nelson St. People can make cards for veterans.
Sunday, Nov. 10: Community meal
There is a community meal Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. Free meal for the community.
Sunday, Nov. 10: Community Citizenship Day
The Deerfield Cub and Boy Scout troops are celebrating local heroes on Nov. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Rd. The program will honor veterans, military, police, fire and EMS personnel.
Monday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day celebrations
The Deerfield Schools will have Veterans Day programs on Nov. 11. Light breakfast at Deerfield-Middle-High School at 7:15 a.m., a program at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. program at Deerfield Elementary School.
Friday, Nov. 15: Holiday basket deadline
The Deerfield Community Center will collect donations for holiday baskets until Nov. 15. People or businesses can sponsor baskets for $25 donations per basket. To donate, contact the DCC at (608) 764-5935.
