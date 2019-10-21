SUNDAY
5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin
6:30 a.m. Various
8 a.m. Grace (live at 9 a.m.)
10:30 a.m. St. James
1 p.m. Grace
2:30 p.m. St. Pius
4 p.m. Willerup
5:30 p.m. Presbyterian
8 p.m. St. James
10:30 p.m. Grace
12 a.m. Presbyterian
2:30 a.m. St. James
MONDAY- TUESDAY
5 a.m. St. Pius
6:30 a.m. Willerup
8 a.m. Presbyterian
10:30 a.m. St. James
1 p.m. Grace
2:30 p.m. St. Pius
4 p.m. Willerup
5:30 p.m. Presbyterian
8 p.m. St. James
10:30 p.m. Grace
12 a.m. Presbyterian
2:30 a.m. St. James
WEDNESDAY- SATURDAY
5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin
6:30 a.m. Dip for Dozer
8 a.m. Prelude to Xmas
10:30 a.m. Old 12/New 12
1 p.m. Doris Axt
2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin
4 p.m. Prelude to Xmas
5:30 p.m. Old 12/New 12
8 p.m. Doris Axt
10:30 p.m. Veterans Day
12 a.m. Prelude to Xmas
2:30 a.m. Old 12/New 12
