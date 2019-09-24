Deerfield head football coach Derek Sweger believes that his team doesn’t quit even despite a tough loss. The Demons fell to Cambria-Friesland 44-6 in Trailways Small Conference action at home last Friday to fall to 0-5.
“It was a game that I felt that we were in, and it got away with just not finishing some things,” Sweger said. “That is how this season has seemed to go, but there is no quit in our kids. The way that second quarter enfolded with that gut punch, it would have been really easy for those guys to feel sorry for themselves and pack it in.”
After four possessions of turnovers for both teams in the first five minutes, Cambria-Friesland gained momentum and never looked back. The Hilltoppers (3-2 overall, 1-1 TSC) used a 49-yard punt return by Cade Burmania to the 1-yard line to set up the game’s first score. Carter Smits touchdown run with a successful 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 4:45 remaining in the first quarter.
“We forced a couple of turnovers, and we just didn’t take advantage of that. When you are as young as we are, that kind of takes the wind out of your sails. ” Sweger said of those first five minutes. “You get the big spike of adrenaline when you force the turnover, and then a play or two later you turn it back over. There was such an up and down of those first five minutes that when we got those breaks in the second quarter, we just felt a little spent.”
On C-F’s next two possessions, running back Max Raymond added touchdown runs of 15 and 1 yard to make up the lead to 22-0 with 6:38 left in the half. Burmania struck again on the ensuing possession as he returned a Cal Fisher pass for a 47-yard pick-six giving the Hilltoppers a commanding 30-0 advantage.
Cambria-Friesland capped off a 30-point second quarter as Smits connected with Mason Owen on a 20-yard strike, setting the score at 38-0 as both teams went into the locker rooms.
On their first possession of the second half, Deerfield took advantage as they used big pass completion from Fisher to Reily Bonjour to get it into scoring possession. Tyler Haak took advantage running one in from 15 yards, cutting the deficit to 38-6 with 10:01 remaining in the third quarter.
“It wasn’t anything that we didn’t think we couldn’t hang with these guys, but there was nobody in our locker room that said we couldn’t compete with these guys,” Sweger said. “That first drive of that third quarter kind of validated that. That if we play our game, we have explosive athletes that we can get that going.”
Later in the quarter, Haak made another big play taking the first play of a drive 50 yards to the 2-yard line. On the ensuing play, the Demons fumbled giving the ball back to the Hilltoppers.
“He (Haak) is so explosive. He looks like he is really thick, but he is so strong,” Sweger said. “You can see that he makes one guy miss and that second gear that he makes. You saw the ground that he makes up.”
Maxwell Papp added on Cambria-Friesland’s last score with a 5-yard scamper.
Haak led the passing game going 5-for-10 for 91 yards, while Fisher went 3-of-9 for 39 yards. Haak also led the rushing attack with 13 carries for 88 yards, while Bonjoiur had three receptions for 88 yards.
“He is an explosive athlete, and he is starting to put it together,” Sweger said of Bonjour. “He has come out and really wanted to get better. He wants the ball in those spots.”
Another player that Sweger thought stuck out on Friday was Sean Gjermo.
“He has been someone that has been trying to rally the troops, and I am so proud of his effort,” Sweger said of Gjermo. “There were times where it was a 38-6 game, and he was limping and we’re trying to take him off; he didn’t want to come off the field, and that is the kind of attitude that we can build around.”
UP NEXT
The Demons will play a rare Saturday game this weekend traveling to Shawano to face Menomonee Indian in a 1 p.m. kickoff.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 44
DEERFIELD 6
Cambria-Friesland 8 30 0 6 — 44
Deerfield 0 0 6 0 — 6
C-F — Smits, 1 run (conversion good).
C-F — Raymond, 10 run (conversion failed).
C-F — Raymond, 1 run (conversion good).
C-F — Burmania, 47 interception return (conversion good).
C-F — Owen, 20 pass from Smit (conversion good).
DEER — Haak, 15 run (conversion failed).
C-F — Papp, 5 run (conversion failed).
First Downs — CF 18, D 5. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — CF 42-296, D 20-84. Passing Yards — CF 154, D 135. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — CF 5-12-2, D 10-21-1. Fumbles-lost — CF 3-2, D 3-2. Penalty yards — CF 70, D 77.
