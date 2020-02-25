I can't imagine who doesn't know what Murphy's Law is. But my niece didn't know what a hand-held can opener was. I'd better review Murphy's Law.
In 1947, Edward Murphy was an airman supervising a rocket-sled experiment when he discovered all the parts were installed backward. Hence, Murphy's Law: Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.
Things and ideas change as they usually do. Murphy's Law has taken on the humor of everyday situations.
For example, the other day I was shopping. I don't know how many aisles were in the store. Thirty or so. I and my cart got to the middle an aisle as an employee came the other way with a huge delivery. One of us had to back up. He said, smiling and backing up, "Sorry. It's Murphy's Law." There are times I feel Murphy is always with me.
Have you ever dropped toast on the floor with the butter and jelly side down? Did the dog try to snatch it? And while you were dealing with Fido, did you knock over your coffee on the newspaper? That, my friend, is Murphy's Law. It may not be funny at the time, but it makes a funny story.
When a pair of socks goes in the washer, how come a pair doesn't go in the dryer? Where is the other sock? What happens to all the safety pins and hair clips that start in cute little dishes and pretty soon those cute dishes are empty? The "Murphyisms" don't quit. Hopefully, they bring a smile. (Eventually).
There is a wealth of information on Google. I never knew there was a Murphy's Law that says, paraphrase, "If it was meant to be good, it will happen."
I was having company for dinner. In taking the potatoes out of the oven, I burned my fingers, dropping the pan -- RIGHT SIDE UP!
Thanks, Murph.
My niece's recipe calls for all good stuff. No diet for her.
Jen's Oven Potatoes
Ingredients: (for four) double for more people) -1 package (20 ounces) frozen hash browns, 2 cans Campbell cream soup, your choice, 1/2 stick melted butter, 1 1/2 cups half and half, 3 cups mild cheddar, hot sauce optional, salt and pepper to taste, homemade bacon bits (optional).
Directions: Mix all ingredients together except 1 cup cheese and the bacon, (do not thaw potatoes), Place in 3 quart greased casserole dish or 8-inch by 10-inch greased baking pan, bake at 350 degrees about 30 minutes, sprinkle last cup of cheese on top and bacon. Bake for 10 minutes or so until cheese melts.
Serve with entrée of choice. Don't worry about the calories.Enjoy.
