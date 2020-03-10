At a March 5 forum in Cambridge, two candidates for the Dane County Board’s District 37 shared why they’re running and what they’d focus on if elected.
Kathleen “Kate” McGinnity and Kris Breunig, both of Cambridge, are running for the Dane County Board’s 37th District seat. Incumbent Bob Salov is not seeking re-election. Salov has represented District 37 since 1996.
The forum, organized by the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent and held at Cambridge Market Café in downtown Cambridge, also featured Cambridge School Board candidates. The event drew an audience of about 25 local residents.
The Dane County Board’s District 37 includes the Villages of Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale, the towns of Albion, Christiana, Deerfield, Dunkirk and Rutland, and part of the City of Edgerton.
McGinnity said a seat on the County Board would be “a natural continuation,” of a career as a public-school special education teacher, “that I am stepping back from, in which I listened to people and advocated for them on a daily basis.”
She said her hope is to “bring a strong rural voice to our mostly urban Dane County Board.”
She added that “I have a couple of decades of public service left in me and I want to spend it giving back to this district, to this region, to this county that has brought so much joy in my life. I think I have probably lived my 25 happiest years right here in Cambridge, Wisconsin.”
Breunig, a retired Naval officer, grew up in the Janesville area and settled in Cambridge with his family in 2014 after serving in Afghanistan.
He was appointed to the Cambridge Village Board in 2018 and has a year left in that term. If elected to the County Board, he said would continue out his Village Board term.
The two were asked what they believe are the biggest issues facing Dane County as a whole, as well as the biggest issues facing District 37.
Breunig said affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing Dane County. As the population continues to grow, he said the availability of affordable rental and owner-occupied affordable housing isn’t keeping up. He said he would work on the County Board to increase the housing supply.
Breunig also said watershed management, including the use of drainage districts to control flooding, is another key issue facing the entire county. “We have had issues with flooding in Dane County for quite some time,” Breunig said.
McGinnity said human services, which makes up more than half of the annual budget, is the top issue facing the county as a whole, “so it is clearly not just my priority, but it is a priority of the Dane County Board.” McGinnity said serving older county residents would be a key focus of hers.
McGinnity said environmental issues, including clean lakes and other waterways, and maintaining natural areas such as county parks, would also be a top priority. She noted that in visiting recently with District 37 residents she has heard “over and over again,” about flooding.
McGinnity also said she supports connecting Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Bike Trail via a connector route that is being funded in part by a county grant. She said she would work to expand public transportation options in the area, including buses from Madison.
“Limited runs into some of our more populated areas of District 37 would create a whole lot of ease in some people’s lives,” said McGinnity, who added she would like to also see more private ride-sharing options.
And McGinnity said she would work for expanded broadband access in remote areas where high-speed internet is limited or non-existent.
“We have a digital divide of haves and have nots,” McGinnity said. “I want to help us bridge that divide.”
McGinnity said her approach to broadband expansion would include reaching out to Jefferson County, “because they have been dealing with these issues,” too.
Breunig said he top issues include large renewable energy projects like a potential solar farm in the town of Christiana being eyed by Invenergy, a Chicago firm that’s behind other recent renewable energy projects in Wisconsin.
Breunig said he’s heard both pros and cons about the Christiana proposal from some area homeowners who are concerned about their property values, and from some farmers who are signing on to lease land to Invenergy. For the farmers, Breunig said, solar is a revenue source that will help them retain ownership of their land into the future.
Breunig said he’d be an advocate for citizen and property owner interests in District 37 even though approval of the Christiana project lies with the state Public Service Commission, not with the county.
Breunig stressed that it would not be his role as county official to dictate to farmers who to lease their land to.
“Who am I to tell them what to do with their land?” he said.
The county has a say in rural zoning, Breunig said, but he said it’s his understanding that the Christiana solar farm is not going to involve rezoning of farm land.
McGinnity agreed that as a Dane County supervisor, “I would have no sway,” in a PSC process regarding the siting of a solar farm.
However, “if there are constituents that want me at the PSC hearing, I will go to that PSC hearing,” as a voice for constituents, she said.
Both Breunig and McGinnity said they’d be open to sitting down with officials in other counties have been home to large solar farms, to learn more about their process.
But Breunig added that unlike some audience members at the forum, he doesn’t necessarily see the Christiana solar farm as a problem. And, he said, state and county leaders feel similarly.
“You have a county executive who is pro-solar, you have a governor in Gov. Evers who is very much for solar, and you have a PSC approving the $208 million (Badger Hollow) solar deal. So, I will be a representative for you, but I don’t necessarily see this as a bad thing,” Breunig said.
Breunig also said he’d like to see municipalities in Dane County talk more about the potential to consolidate services like fire and EMS.
Both Breunig and McGinnity said if elected, they would tap Salov for his knowledge, from decades of county service.
Both said they’ve been visiting with district residents. Breunig said he’s been watching past County Board meetings and reading about issues that have come up.
“You just immerse yourself in what is going on, and staying educated,” he said.
McGinnity said she’s been keeping track on a spreadsheet of what District 37 residents tell her are their key issues, adding that “I have been trying to build relationships with municipal boards,” and has reached out to current County Board supervisors beyond Salov.
In a town hall portion of the forum, audience members challenged the candidates on how they plan to stay focused on the duties that state statues actually afford County Board members, rather than broader issues of local interest. They were also asked how they plan to represent the entire district and county rather than narrowly focusing in on Cambridge, where they both live.
“I would think that the challenge of being a representative of a district is to remove yourself from the self-interests of just your community,” former Cambridge Village President Steve Struss said. “How would you resolve that?”
McGinnity responded to Struss that she “would not try to hold another elected office at the same time,” and said “when I put on my Dane County supervisor hat I will have to put it over my villager in Cambridge hat, or take my villager hat off.”
Breunig said serving simultaneously on both the Village Board and Dane County Board “is well within the ordinances,” governing both elected offices.
“I will also have to be able to put on my village hat as well as my Dane County supervisor hat,” Breunig said, adding that “there may be some times when I have to recuse myself,” if the roles conflict.
Salov asked both candidates how they would push through liberal-leaning Dane County’s lobbying agenda in the conservative-majority state Legislature.
“How do you battle with that image of Dane County?” Salov questioned. “I’m not disparaging Dane County on that, believe me I’m not. But you have to deal with that on every single one of these issues. How do you propose to deal with that?” Salov said.
Audience members also asked how the two candidates would represent Dane County on issues like mining, when situations come up like last year, when a proposal was inserted into the state transportation budget to strip control of quarries from local and county government, and put it in the hands of the state. The proposal, ultimately vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers, became controversial in the Town of Deerfield because of the Oak Park Quarry there.
Both candidates responded that they would work to educate themselves on mining issues, if elected.
The candidates were also asked about their campaign financing.
McGinnity said her contributors are listed in the campaign finance report she filed with Dane County in January.
Breunig, who said he has not filed a campaign finance report with the county, said most of his contributions have been small amounts from friends and family.
Both said they are spending funds on things like signs, mailers and websites.
