Below are key dates leading to the start of the 2019-20 school year in Cambridge and Deerfield. For more information, contact the Cambridge district office at (608) 423-4345 or the Deerfield district office at (608) 764-5431.
CAMBRIDGE
Wed., Aug. 14: Registration
4K-12 student registration is Aug. 14 from 2-7 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way.
Tues., Aug. 13: NMS Orientation
The sixth-grade new student orientation and parent meeting is Aug. 13 at Nikolay Middle School, 211 South St.
Mon., Aug. 19: Supply drive
The Cambridge School District, Community Activities Program and Cambridge Area Resource Team is collecting school supplies to help local families before the school year begins. They’re giving school supplies, clothes and a light meal to people in the district who might need it. People can pick up supplies Monday, Aug. 19 from 3-8 p.m. at Nikolay Middle School, 211 South St.
Community members can donate to the event, by dropping off supplies at the Badger Bank, Hometown Bank, Cambridge Community Library, local churches, the school district office, Badger Veterinary Hospital and Cambridge Family Dental. Most-needed supplies include backpacks, scientific calculators (TI-30x), graph composition notebooks, Expo dry erase markers, highlighters, mechanical pencils, binders, Sharpies, post-it notes and glue sticks. People can also drop off clothing to any school office, and cash or checks to the district office at 403 Blue Jay Way. More information: (608) 213-5819 or (608) 423-8142.
Tues., Aug. 27: 4K Orientation
The Cambridge Elementary School family orientation evening is Aug. 27 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. Morning 4K classes will meet from 5-5:45 p.m. and the afternoon class will meet 5:45-6:30 p.m.
Wed. Aug. 28: Open Houses
There will be open houses at the elementary, middle and high schools on Aug. 28. Cambridge Elementary is holding its “Ready-Set-Go” night at 802 W. Water St. from 4-6 p.m. Nikolay Middle School is having an open house at 211 South St. Cambridge High School, located at 403 Blue Jay Way, is holding an open house and parent information night.
Tues., Sept. 3: First day
Sept. 3 is the first day of school for the Cambridge district.
DEERFIELD
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Registration
4K-12 student registration is Aug. 6 from 2-7 p.m. at Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W. Quarry St.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Code Meeting
There is a mandatory code meeting for students in grades 6-12 wanting to participate in sports, clubs or any extracurricular activity. The meeting is Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at the middle-high school commons, 300 Simonson Blvd.
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Expect Success Night
Expect Success Night, an open house for students and parents, will be Aug. 28 from 5-8 p.m. at the Deerfield middle-high school, 300 Simonson Blvd.
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Ready-Set-Go Conferences
Deerfield Elementary School is holding conferences Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 340 W. Quarry St. This event is new this year, replacing open house or expect success night. It is the first of three parent-teacher conferences for 2019-20. Students and parents can build a relationship with teachers, talk about expectations and questions, share curriculum and drop off school supplies. Families should sign up for a conference time on Skyward or at registration Aug. 6.
Tuesday, Sept 3: First Day
Sept. 3 is the first day of school for Deerfield students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.