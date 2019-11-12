In a week in which we honor the sacrifices of military service men and women, I write from the perspective of a military “brat” who grew up on Air Force bases across the United States and overseas.
Year-long parental deployment? Our family checked that one off when I was 7.
Family dog once wandered onto and shut down an entire flight line? Checked that one off when I was in high school.
I once considered a career writing for the U.S. military newspaper Stars & Stripes. And there’s a special appreciation you gain watching July Fourth fireworks 14 time zones away on a drizzly night, under the cover of an aircraft hanger.
And I so as I sit here now having chosen an adult life in small-town rural Wisconsin, our local veterans – past, present and future – hold a spot in my heart.
We have spent the week honoring their service.
Amid that, I now ponder, who among my children’s generation from eastern Dane County, Wisconsin, will we watch ship out in years to come? Which of our local BSA Scouts who solemnly disposed of worn-out flags on a campfire Sunday night, while too-early November snow swirled around them, will grow up to serve?
And then there’s this: may a local veteran never come up to me again at a Veterans Day event and mention the tattered U.S. flag they saw hanging in the community.
May no local veteran ever feel the need to seek out the local newspaper editor, asking that our readers be reminded to change out worn flags. Here’s hoping we all remember how wrenching that is for a veteran to see, especially in their hometown.
Here’s hoping flags that need to be disposed of are passed it on to a local Scout troop or veterans organization, to be burnt properly.
Here’s hoping you hugged a veteran this week.
I got to.
But I also, sadly, got to listen to one lament.
