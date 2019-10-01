SUNDAY

5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin

6:30 a.m. Various

8 a.m. Grace (live at 9 a.m.)

10:30 a.m. St. James

1 p.m. Grace

2:30 p.m. St. Pius

4 p.m. Willerup

5:30 p.m. Presbyterian

8 p.m. St. James

10:30 p.m. Grace

12 a.m. Presbyterian

2:30 a.m. St. James

MONDAY- TUESDAY

5 a.m. St. Pius

6:30 a.m. Willerup

8 a.m. Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. St. James

1 p.m. Grace

2:30 p.m. St. Pius

4 p.m. Willerup

5:30 p.m. Presbyterian

8 p.m. St. James

10:30 p.m. Grace

12 a.m. Presbyterian

2:30 a.m. St. James

WEDNESDAY- SATURDAY

5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin

6:30 a.m. Umbrella Days

8 a.m. Lake Preserve

10:30 a.m. Oct. 8 Village Board

1 p.m. Car Show

2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin

4 p.m. Umbrella Days

5:30 p.m. Lake Preserve

8 p.m. Oct. 8 Village Board

10:30 p.m. Car Show

12 a.m. Lake Preserve

2:30 a.m. Oct. 8 Village Board

