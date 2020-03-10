VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Village Board

Tuesday, March 24, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Tuesday, April 14, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Tuesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Plan Commission

Monday, April 13, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Library Board

Wednesday, April 8, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, March 17, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION

Station Building Committee

Monday, March 16, 5 p.m., Cambridge Fire/EMS Station

Full Commission

Thursday, March 19, 6:30 p.m., Cambridge Fire/EMS StationStation Building Committee

Thursday, April 9, 5 p.m., Cambridge Fire/EMS Station

DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Education

Monday, March 16, 6 p.m., WDEE Studio Room

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Public Works Committee

Monday, April 13, 6 p.m., Village Hall

Finance Committee

Monday, April 13, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall

Village Board

Monday, March 23, 7 p.m., Village Hall

Monday, April 13, 7 p.m., Village Hall

Monday, April 27, 7 p.m., Village Hall

Deer-Grove EMS Commission

Thursday, March 19, 6:30 p.m, Village Hall

Deerfield Community Center Board meeeting

Monday, March 23, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board Tuesday, April 14, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, April 13, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, March 17, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Lake District Meeting

Saturday, March 21, 9 a.m., Town Hall

