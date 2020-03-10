VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Village Board
Tuesday, March 24, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Tuesday, April 14, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Tuesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Plan Commission
Monday, April 13, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Library Board
Wednesday, April 8, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Water & Sewer Committee
Tuesday, March 17, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION
Station Building Committee
Monday, March 16, 5 p.m., Cambridge Fire/EMS Station
Full Commission
Thursday, March 19, 6:30 p.m., Cambridge Fire/EMS StationStation Building Committee
Thursday, April 9, 5 p.m., Cambridge Fire/EMS Station
DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Education
Monday, March 16, 6 p.m., WDEE Studio Room
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Public Works Committee
Monday, April 13, 6 p.m., Village Hall
Finance Committee
Monday, April 13, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall
Village Board
Monday, March 23, 7 p.m., Village Hall
Monday, April 13, 7 p.m., Village Hall
Monday, April 27, 7 p.m., Village Hall
Deer-Grove EMS Commission
Thursday, March 19, 6:30 p.m, Village Hall
Deerfield Community Center Board meeeting
Monday, March 23, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
Town Board Tuesday, April 14, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
Town Board
Monday, April 13, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Town Board
Tuesday, March 17, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Lake District Meeting
Saturday, March 21, 9 a.m., Town Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.