WPA has canceled the regional meetings scheduled for March 23, 24, 25, and 30th in an effort to protect families from COVID-19. WPA members are encouraged to read the weekly Pork Express for additional updates as they become available.
WPA urges everyone to distance themselves from unnecessary activity and follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure. The steps include:
• Avoiding social gatherings with people of all ages
• Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water
• Covering coughs and sneezes
• Avoiding touching your face
• Staying home when sick
If you have any questions regarding this issue or any other concerns, please contact the WPA office at 608-723-7551 or emailing wppa@wppa.org.
