I wanted to share this letter with my senator, Scott Fitzgerald, and the people he represents in the Wisconsin State Senate.
Admittedly I often disagree with Senator Fitzgerald's policy decisions. He stated that he only represents the Republicans in his district. However,
- I never thought he would intentionally endanger people
- I never thought he would favor winning the Supreme Court election over people's safety.
- I never thought that he was willing to kill people who chose to vote.
I can't say how disappointed I am in his decision to force Wisconsinites to choose between their constitutional right to vote and their physical safety. If Fitzgerald forced people to play Russian roulette to vote, there would be an outcry. Where is that now??
-Ruth Schreiner, Deerfield
