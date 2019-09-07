JOHNSON CREEK — Seventh-ranked Johnson Creek dominated from start to finish rolling to a lopsided 56-6 victory over Deerfield in the 2019 Trailways Small Conference opener played at Glover Field Friday night.
The Bluejays (3-0 overall, 1-0 Trailways Small) scored 35 first-quarter points and didn't allow the Demons (0-3, 0-1) to score until the fourth quarter, when Cal Fisher connected with Tommy Lees for a 6-yard touchdown pass.
Johnson Creek out-gained Deerfield, 282-196.
The Demons begin Trailways Small Conference play on Friday, Sept. 13 at Randolph. Kickoff against the Rockets (3-0) is 7 p.m.
A complete story will appear online and in the next Deerfield Independent edition.
JOHNSON CREEK 56
DEERFIELD 6
Deerfield 0 0 0 6 — 6
Johnson Creek 35 7 7 7 — 56
Johnson Creek — Owen 43 pass from Swanson (Griffiths kick).
Johnson Creek — Swanson 2 run (Griffiths kick).
Johnson Creek — Garza 12 run (Griffiths kick).
Johnson Creek — Griffiths 80 pass from Swanson (Griffiths kick).
Johnson Creek — Budig 57 fumble return (Griffiths kick).
Johnson Creek — Budig 55 run (Griffiths kick).
Johnson Creek — Pernat 82 interception return (Griffiths kick).
Deerfield — Lees 6 pass from Fisher (run failed).
Johnson Creek — Olszewski 85 kickoff return (Griffiths kick).
First Downs — D 10, JC 11. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — D 26-88, JC 12-139. Passing Yards — D 108, JC 143. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — D 9-21-3, JC 5-5-0. Fumbles-lost — D 1-1, JC 0-0. Penalties — D 4-25, JC 1-5.
