Thursday, Jan. 30
Breakfast
French Toast
Bacon
Cereal
Cereal bar
Milk
Juice
Yogurt
Lunch
Homemade Stromboli
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Grapes
- Second Choice: BBQ Chicken Pizza Slice
Friday, Jan. 31
Breakfast
Confetti Pancakes
Cinnamon Waffles
Hash Browns
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Loaded Baked Potato
Peas
Peaches
- Second Choice: BBQ Chicken Pizza Slice
Monday, Feb. 3
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Yogurt
Fruit
Milk
Juice
Cereal Bar
Lunch
Individual Pepperoni Pizza
Peas
Pears
- Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Pancake and sausage on a stick
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Fruit
Yogurt
Milk
Lunch
Breaded Chicken patty
Steamed Broccoli
Applesauce
- Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Glazed Whole Grain Roll
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Meatballs & Marinara
Whole Grain Spaghetti
Corn
Peaches
- Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
Thursday, Feb. 6
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Fruit
Juice
Milk
Lunch
Corn Dog
Baked Beans
Strawberry Cup
- Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
