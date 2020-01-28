Thursday, Jan. 30

Breakfast

French Toast

Bacon

Cereal

Cereal bar

Milk

Juice

Yogurt

Lunch

Homemade Stromboli

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Grapes

  • Second Choice: BBQ Chicken Pizza Slice

Friday, Jan. 31

Breakfast

Confetti Pancakes

Cinnamon Waffles

Hash Browns

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Loaded Baked Potato

Peas

Peaches

  • Second Choice: BBQ Chicken Pizza Slice

Monday, Feb. 3

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

Cereal

Yogurt

Fruit

Milk

Juice

Cereal Bar

Lunch

Individual Pepperoni Pizza

Peas

Pears

  • Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
  • No meat

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Pancake and sausage on a stick

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Fruit

Yogurt

Milk

Lunch

Breaded Chicken patty

Steamed Broccoli

Applesauce

  • Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
  • No meat

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Breakfast

Cheese Omelet

Glazed Whole Grain Roll

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Meatballs & Marinara

Whole Grain Spaghetti

Corn

Peaches

  • Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
  • No meat

Thursday, Feb. 6

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Fruit

Juice

Milk

Lunch

Corn Dog

Baked Beans

Strawberry Cup

  • Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
  • No meat

