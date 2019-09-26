The owner of Kindfolk Coffee Co. in Cambridge says it will shut down at the end of the year.
Kindfolk Coffee Co. opened in May 2017 in leased space at the Galleria 214 shops, 214 W. Main St., in Cambridge.
In a social media post on Sept. 25, Kindfolk owner Chris Castrova said “with heavy hearts, we are sad to inform you that Kindfolk Coffee Co.’s last day will be December 29, 2019."
The post went on to say the reason for the coffee shop’s closure is Galleria 214 owner Dave Mittlesteadt “refusing to renew our lease.”
“Let us be clear, we would love nothing more than to stay in this community and continue serving you,” the post said.
Mittlesteadt, in a statement Sept. 25, said the decision to not renew Kindfolk’s lease “was and is a private business decision made between two private individuals and the reasons for the non-renewal will remain private.”
“I understand the feelings of some individuals but I assure you that I wish (Castrova) nothing but the best in his future endeavors,” Mittlesteadt continued.
Kindfolk’s post urged community members who “have enjoyed your experiences with us, and would like to advocate on our behalf,” to contact Mittlesteadt.
“We appreciate your support. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you and for helping us create a thriving, successful business,” the post concluded.
